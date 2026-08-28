Madhu Chopra Reacts To Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad Row, Defends Priyanka Chopra's Bold Outfits

The newest celebrity to have reacted to Kriti Sanon's GIVA controversy, where she faced immense backlash for her choice of revealing outfit, is Priyanka Chopra's mother - physician, entrepreneur, and film producer Madhu Chopra. She spoke about how the "My body, my choice" mentality is acceptable, but it should come with boundaries.

At the Women Building Cinema Together event in Mumbai, Madhu Chopra said, "My body, my choice is right, but woh daayra zaruri hai. Dignity, respecting other people's values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai. Sorry to say that. (Of course, my body, my choice is absolutely true; however, there should be some boundaries and limitations. There should be dignity, respecting people's values. You can wear such things where they are normal, but in this case, this is not normal. Sorry to say.)"

When asked about Priyanka Chopra, who also sports such outfits, Madhu Chopra defended her daughter by saying, "My kids also wear such clothes, for work and because they like wearing them, but I also feel they need to look good aesthetically as per the occasion. If it's not looking aesthetic, it will draw criticism."

What Is The Current Controversy About?

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan while wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, an outfit that did not sit well with a section of social media users.

Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement campaign, in which the actor faced criticism on social media over her choice of clothing. "Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?" Kangana asked, describing the campaign as "intentionally creepy".

In response, Kriti shared a lengthy note, writing, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one who tied the rakhi, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Following the controversy, jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the campaign and issued a statement on social media.

Days after Kangana Ranaut's 'bikini' attack over Kriti Sanon's attire in a Rakhi special advert, the actor and BJP MP said, "Who has stopped the Cocktail 2 actor from wearing anything she wants?"

"Jis tarah ki filmon mein hum unhe dekhte hain, unhe kaun rok raha hai kuch pehnne se? Kis ne unhe roka hai, kis ko kya padi hai?" (The way she dresses in films, who has stopped her from wearing anything she wants? I don't think anybody has anything to do with her choice of outfits"), Kangana said when asked about her recent comment on Kriti Sanon's outfit during a conversation with Sudhir Chaudhary on Decode Live.

Kangana also said, "A woman can wear whatever she wants to wear on Raksha Bandhan."

ALSO READ | "What A Woman Wears Is Her Business": When Kangana Ranaut Defended Female Fashion Choices