"What A Woman Wears Is Her Business": When Kangana Ranaut Defended Female Fashion Choices

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines over her remarks on Kriti Sanon's outfit in a Rakhi advertisement that has now been deleted. Kangana took a dig at Kriti for "tying a rakhi in a bikini."

A couple of years ago, Kangana shared a few photos of herself wearing a white thin-strap lace corset and high-waisted white trousers with gold buttons. Sharing one photo in the outfit, she spoke about women's clothing choices. She wrote, "Just emphasising the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business... None of your business," and added a laughing emoji.

Alongside another photo of herself, she wrote, "I think I made the point. I can go to the office now... bye."

Take a look:

What Is The Current Controversy About?

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan while wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, an outfit that did not sit well with a section of social media users.

Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement campaign, in which the actor faced criticism on social media over her choice of clothing. "Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?" Kangana asked, describing the campaign as "intentionally creepy".

In response, Kriti shared a lengthy note, writing, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one who tied the rakhi, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Following the controversy, jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the campaign and issued a statement on social media.



Also Read: Why GIVA Pulled Down Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad: Full Text Of Statement