Why GIVA Pulled Down Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad: Full Text Of Statement

Amid criticism over Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement, jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn the campaign and issued a statement on social media. The decision came after Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Kriti for "tying a rakhi in a bikini." Before Kangana Ranaut, many Internet users criticised the actor over the choice of a 'modern' dress.

GIVA's statement

The jewellery brand wrote on Instagram, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions, and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family, and this time we wanted to extend that love and celebration to our pets.

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some sections of society, that was never our intention. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the advertisement from all media. Wishing you all love and positivity this festive season!"

Kangana's Remark And Kriti Sanon's Response

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan while wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, an outfit that did not sit well with a section of social media users.

On Monday evening, Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement campaign, in which the actor faced criticism on social media over her choice of clothing. "Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?" Kangana asked, describing the campaign as "intentionally creepy".

In response, Kriti shared a lengthy note, writing, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Kriti added, "Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness, and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!"

She further wrote, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, later defended her sister and also asked Kangana to "respectfully evolve."



Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Reacts After Kangana Ranaut's 'Bikini' Remark On Rakhi Ad