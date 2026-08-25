"Respectfully, Evolve": Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Reacts After Kangana Ranaut's 'Bikini' Remark On Rakhi Ad

After Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon also reacted to Kangana Ranaut's remarks about Kriti's outfit in a Rakhi advertisement.

Nupur shared Kriti's post and wrote, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you?"

Earlier, Kriti shared a lengthy note, writing, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Kriti added, "Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!"

She further wrote, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

What Happened Earlier

On Monday evening, Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement campaign, in which the actor faced criticism on social media over her choice of clothing. "Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?" Kangana questioned, calling the campaign "intentionally creepy".



Also Read: "Why Tie Rakhi In Your Bikini?" Kangana Ranaut Calls Kriti Sanon's Ad 'Intentionally Creepy'