<i>Monster</i> Update: Salman Khan's Action Film Adds Ronit Roy And Seema Biswas

Salman Khan and Nayanthara's upcoming action film Monster has added two well known actors to the star cast. Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas have joined the film, being directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Ronit is said to have a strong and positive role in the film. Details about Seema's role are under wraps for now. The Mumbai shooting schedule is going as planned, while the team is also preparing for an overseas schedule in October.

Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas are now part of Monster, and both actors have interesting and important parts in the film, Pinkvilla reported citing a source.

Ronit's character has a strong presence in the narrative, the report stated. The team is deliberately not revealing much about Seema's character at this stage, as there are certain surprises planned around her part, it added.

In a recent conversation with Deccan Chronicle, producer Dil Raju said, “It is shaping into something really special. Salman has surrendered completely to director Vamsi Paidipally. I am amazed at Salman ji's dedication to the part. The director and hero are working very hard. Salman ji's physical makeover is very impressive. Audiences will love him in my film.”

The producer shared that Monster is expected to release on March 10 or March 11 next year. Around half of the film is already completed. The remaining shooting is planned to be finished by October or November, he said.

Salman Khan has several projects lined up apart from Monster. He will also star in Matrubhoomi, but the film has been delayed and its release date has not been announced yet. The actor is also set to play a superhero in an upcoming untitled project from filmmakers Raj and DK.

Nayanthara, meanwhile, will be seen in Toxic, alongside Kannada actor Yash and Kiara Advani.