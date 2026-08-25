"Is She Drunk?": Internet Reacts To Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir's Viral Video

Hania Aamir has found herself at the centre of a discussion on social media after a video featuring the Pakistani actress surfaced and went viral. In the clip, the Mere Humsafar star is seen chatting with her team. She seems disoriented and speaks with what some viewers described as a 'slurred' voice.

Her manner of speaking has sparked speculation among online users. While some speculated that Hania was drunk, others felt she was simply enjoying herself and having fun.

In the video, Hania is seen getting her hair styled for Halloween. She asks the stylist to conceal her natural hair and fit a wig. While interacting with the people around her, the actress appears to be in a cheerful mood and excited about the celebrations. There is no information about when and where this video was shot.

Some viewers noticed that Hania's speech sounded 'slurred' and that she appeared 'drowsy' while speaking, leading to speculation online that she may have been drunk. One user wrote, "THE INDUSTRY HAS BEEN COLLAPSED...!!! HANIA AMIR addicted into bad work; > Dr*gs > Injections > Alcohol."

Another added, "This Hania, who's at some parlor and so drunk that she can't even speak properly. She's talking about getting feelings from the person styling her hair. Has booze worldwide ensnared women in its grip too?"

Someone else commented, "Public figures really need to remember cameras are everywhere. This looks messy a*."

A viewer said, "It kind of looks like she's woken up and getting ready for either a shoot or for her day. It doesn't sound like drugs or alcohol or all the other things that you're claiming."

"She's wasted af talking nonsense fr," read a comment.

"Everyone is looking for a scandal where there is just a girl getting a blowout," remarked a user.

An individual posted, "We want to see Hania being this lively and playful, not looking like she's drunk or under the influence of something."

Despite the ongoing discussions on social media, there has been no official statement from Hania Aamir or her team surrounding the viral clip. Hania is currently seen on TV drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu alongside Bilal Abbas Khan.