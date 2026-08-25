This Dreamy Cafe In Egypt Will Transport You To Aladdin's World

Egypt has long been on the travel list for people who want to see the Pyramids of Giza, explore ancient temples and cruise along the Nile. But beyond its famous historical sites, the country also has plenty of places that offer a very different kind of travel experience. One such spot is now gaining attention online for its unusual setting, and travellers visiting Egypt are adding it to their bucket lists.

A cafe named Farsha Mountain Lounge in Sharm El Sheikh has been going viral on social media for its Aladdin-like setting. Perched on a cliff overlooking the Red Sea, the cafe combines sea views with lanterns, low seating, colourful cushions, antique-style decor and natural rock formations. Videos of the place have been drawing attention from travellers planning their Egypt holidays.

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For many people, the setting brings back memories of Aladdin. The animated film introduced viewers to a world of domes, bazaars, lantern-lit streets, carpets and grand palaces. The resort's Arabian-inspired interiors have a similar visual appeal, making it an interesting addition for travellers looking to experience a different side of Egypt.

The location is in Sharm El Sheikh, a resort city on the Red Sea that is known for its beaches, coral reefs and diving experiences. It is also a popular base for travellers looking to combine a beach holiday with Egypt's other attractions.

Unlike the usual Egypt itinerary focused on Cairo, Giza and Luxor, a trip to Sharm El Sheikh offers a chance to explore the country's coastal side. Travellers can spend time by the Red Sea, explore the underwater world, visit nearby desert landscapes and experience the city's nightlife and restaurants.

The cafe itself offers views of the Red Sea and has a distinctive setting that changes after sunset. During the day, visitors can take in the sea and surrounding landscape. Once the lanterns are lit, the space takes on a warmer, more atmospheric look.

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Its interiors are another reason it has caught the attention of travellers. Low-table seating, colourful cushions, old-world decor and rock formations create a setting that looks very different from the cafés usually featured in Egypt travel guides. The combination has made the place particularly popular in travel videos and reels. The menu includes a variety of dishes, including traditional Egyptian options, along with drinks and other refreshments.

For travellers planning an Egypt holiday, Sharm El Sheikh can offer a break from the country's better-known historical attractions. A typical trip can combine Cairo and the Pyramids with Luxor's ancient sites, followed by a few days along the Red Sea. Adding a cafe with an Aladdin-like setting gives the itinerary another experience altogether.

Keywords: Egypt, Cafe, Aladdin