Video: Passenger Turns Flight Into A FIFA Watch Party Of Argentina Vs Egypt Match

A football fan has become an internet star after turning an ordinary flight into an unforgettable FIFA World Cup watch party. While most passengers expected a regular journey, one traveller made sure no one missed one of the tournament's most exciting matches. Standing at the front with his laptop, he streamed the thrilling Argentina vs Egypt game for everyone on board after paying for the plane's WiFi. All 187 passengers came together to watch Lionel Messi and Argentina fight back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

The unexpected moment quickly went viral on social media, and many praised the fan for bringing strangers together during the flight. For many, the traveller became the real hero of the flight, ensuring everyone enjoyed one of the World Cup's most memorable games together.

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The video shared on X shows a man standing near the front of the airplane cabin, holding up a laptop, streaming the live Argentina vs Egypt match. Passengers sitting behind him leaned towards the aisle, while some even stood up from their seats to get a better view of the screen and watch the game together.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “He said let there be football and there was football.” Another jokingly asked, “That's amazing. But did pilots also go there and watch?” “Football really does unite people of different races,” a comment read. An individual stated, “Imagine the tension on that plane while Argentina was down by two goals and then the explosion with the comeback.”

Another mentioned, “Only football unifies people of different races and cultures.” One more added, “The true meaning of community is this man lifting his laptop so that all the other passengers can enjoy the live game.”

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Although the Argentina vs Egypt match was full of excitement, it also ended with a controversy. After taking a 1-0 lead, Egypt thought they were at an advantage, but the second goal was ruled out by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

After checking the footage, the match officials determined that an Egyptian player had committed a foul on Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez before the goal was scored. Because of that foul, the goal was cancelled, leaving Egypt's players and many fans disappointed.