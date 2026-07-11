Tom Holland Is Staying In The Suite In India Where Bill Clinton, Justin Trudeau Stayed

Hollywood star Tom Holland has arrived in Mumbai for the Indian premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, making headlines not just for his visit but also for where he's staying. The Spider-Man actor has checked into the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, one of India's most prestigious luxury hotels overlooking the Gateway of India, and is reportedly staying in its legendary Tata Suite.

Known as the hotel's most luxurious accommodation, it has hosted everyone from former US President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Mark Zuckerberg over the years. Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and actor Matt Damon are also staying at the Taj Mahal Palace during the Mumbai leg of the film's global promotional tour, although it is not known which suite they are staying in.

The Tata Suite Is More Than Just A Hotel Room

Photo Credit: Website/tajhotels

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The Tata Suite was created as a tribute to the hotel's founder, Sir Jamsetji Tata, and reflects his love for art, culture and hospitality. Every room is filled with elegant furniture, beautiful artworks, antique pieces and handcrafted décor inspired by India's rich heritage. It is one of the grandest hotel suites in India and has become the preferred choice for presidents, royalty, celebrities and business leaders visiting Mumbai.

One of the most fascinating things about the Tata Suite is its size. Spread across around 465 square metres, the suite is enormous. In fact, it was created by combining nearly 16 regular hotel rooms into one spectacular space. Inside, guests get two luxurious bedrooms, a grand living room, a formal dining room, a private office, a comfortable lounge, a meeting room that can seat up to 15 people, a butler's pantry, a private spa and sauna, and a fully equipped personal gym.

How Much Does It Cost To Stay Here?

Luxury like this comes at a premium. A night in the Tata Suite usually costs anywhere between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, depending on the season and availability. That makes it one of the most expensive hotel suites not just in Mumbai but in the entire country.

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The Tata Suite has welcomed an extraordinary list of guests over the years. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni were among its first guests after the suite opened in 2010. Since then, it has hosted former US President Bill Clinton, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The celebrity guest list of the hotel is equally impressive. Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have stayed at the Taj Palace Mumbai, along with Chris Martin, Naomi Campbell, Mark Zuckerberg and music legend John Lennon.