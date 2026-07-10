Saudi Arabia Launches All-In-One Package Visa. Is It Better For Indian Travellers?

Planning an international holiday usually means booking flights, comparing hotels, arranging travel insurance, and then tackling the biggest hurdle of all, the visa. Saudi Arabia now wants to simplify that entire process. The kingdom has introduced Package Visa, a new digital initiative that combines your tourist visa, flights, hotel stay, and mandatory travel insurance into a single booking. But the bigger question for Indian travellers is: does this actually make travelling to Saudi Arabia easier?

The service is currently being rolled out as a pilot programme in selected countries, and India is among the first to get access. If you've been thinking about visiting Saudi Arabia, here's how the new Package Visa works, what it includes, and whether it's a better option than applying for a regular tourist visa.

What Is Saudi Arabia's New Package Visa?

Photo Credit: Website/visitsaudi

The Package Visa is designed to make trip planning more convenient by bringing everything together in one booking. Instead of booking flights, searching for hotels, applying for a tourist visa separately, and arranging travel insurance on your own, travellers can now complete the entire process through an authorised travel agency.

Once your booking is complete and your details are verified, your Saudi tourist eVisa is issued electronically along with the mandatory travel insurance. Saudi Arabia says the initiative aims to reduce paperwork, save time, and make the overall travel experience smoother.



The Package Visa is currently available as a pilot programme for travellers from seven countries—India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Jordan, Egypt, and Mexico. This means Indian passport holders can already use the service through authorised travel partners approved by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism. The total visa fee is SAR 402.2 (around Rs 10,223), which includes both the tourist visa and mandatory health insurance.

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How Does It Work?

The process begins by choosing a travel package from an authorised travel agency. Travellers can either select a pre-designed holiday package or customise one according to their preferences. After uploading passport details and a recent photograph, the payment is completed online.



Your information is then verified automatically. Once approved, your tourist eVisa is issued electronically, mandatory travel insurance is added, and all travel documents are sent directly to your email. There is no separate visa application to complete and no need to visit an embassy.

What's Included In The Travel Package?

Photo Credit: Website/visitsaudi

Every qualifying Package Visa booking must include a confirmed return flight, accommodation at a Saudi Ministry-licensed hotel with a minimum four-star rating, a Saudi tourist visa, and mandatory health insurance. Travellers can also add sightseeing tours, cultural experiences, adventure activities, concerts, and other attractions depending on the package they choose.



There are, however, a few important conditions:

The package must be booked at least 48 hours before departure.

The minimum trip duration is two days, while the maximum stay allowed is 88 days.

Your hotel booking must match your flight itinerary and cover your entire stay.

The package must meet a minimum value of SAR 4,000 (around Rs 1.01 lakh) for the first two days, with an additional SAR 1,000 (around Rs 25,400) for every extra day.

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Is It Better For Indian Travellers?

For Indian travellers planning a complete holiday, the Package Visa could make the process much simpler. Instead of coordinating multiple bookings and applying for a visa separately, everything is handled through one authorised booking, saving both time and paperwork.



However, it may not suit everyone. The minimum package value and mandatory inclusion of four-star hotels make it more suitable for travellers looking for a full-service holiday rather than those planning a budget or flexible trip. Those who prefer booking low-cost flights, budget stays, or creating their own itinerary may still find the regular Saudi tourist eVisa a better fit.

For travellers who value convenience over flexibility, though, Saudi Arabia's new Package Visa could make planning a holiday significantly easier.