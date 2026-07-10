This Luxury Train To Machu Picchu Comes With Live Music, Gourmet Meals And Pisco

For many travellers, visiting Machu Picchu is a once-in-a-lifetime dream. The ancient Inca citadel, located high in Peru's Andes Mountains, is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and attracts millions of visitors every year. But what many people don't realise is that the journey to Machu Picchu can be just as magical as the destination itself.

Instead of simply taking a bus or making the famous multi-day trek, you can board a luxury train that turns the trip into an unforgettable experience. You can settle into a beautifully designed carriage, enjoying live Peruvian music, sipping the country's iconic Pisco Sour, feasting on gourmet cuisine, and watching breathtaking mountain landscapes unfold outside your window. That's exactly what the Belmond Hiram Bingham train offers.

Ride The Belmond Hiram Bingham Through Peru's Andes

Photo: Website/Belmond

Named after American explorer Hiram Bingham, who helped introduce Machu Picchu to the world in 1911, this train is inspired by the golden age of rail travel. The moment you step onboard, it feels like you've travelled back in time. The polished wooden interiors, elegant decor, comfortable seating, and attentive service make the journey feel special from the very beginning.

The train travels between the Cusco region and Aguas Calientes, the town at the foot of Machu Picchu. As it leaves the city behind, the scenery begins to change dramatically. The Andes Mountains, deep valleys, rivers, and charming villages slowly come into view.

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One of the biggest highlights of the journey is the open-air observation car. Instead of watching the scenery through a glass window, passengers can step outside and enjoy fresh mountain air while taking in uninterrupted views of Peru's spectacular Sacred Valley. It's the perfect place to click photos, marvel at the landscapes, or simply enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

The Most Luxurious Way To Reach Machu Picchu?

But this isn't just a sightseeing train. It's a celebration of Peruvian culture. During the journey, musicians perform traditional live music in the train's Bar Car, creating a lively atmosphere that encourages passengers to clap, sing along, and even dance. By the end of the journey, many travellers find themselves chatting with fellow passengers and enjoying the festive mood.

Of course, no luxury train experience is complete without great food. Guests are served gourmet meals inspired by Peruvian cuisine, prepared fresh onboard. The menu showcases local ingredients and flavours, giving travellers a delicious introduction to one of the world's most celebrated food cultures.

Then comes one of the journey's most talked-about experiences, a freshly made Pisco Sour. Sipping Peru's national cocktail while the train glides through the Andes has become something of a travel tradition for many visitors. Along with the cocktail, passengers can also enjoy a selection of wines and other premium beverages during the ride.

The experience doesn't stop once the train arrives. Many Belmond Hiram Bingham journeys include bus transfers from the station to Machu Picchu, along with a guided tour of the archaeological site and other services, depending on the package booked.