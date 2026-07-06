The World's Longest Railway Journey Crosses 8 Time Zones Across Russia In A Week

If you think a five-hour train ride is long, imagine staying on the same train for almost a week. When you're aboard the Trans-Siberian Railway, you'll watch the scenery change from cities to forests, mountains, lakes, and the Pacific Ocean. Known as the longest single railway system in the world, this legendary rail line stretches across Russia from Moscow in the west to Vladivostok in the far east. Covering 9,289 kilometres (5,772 miles), the complete journey takes around six to seven days and crosses eight time zones along the way.

The Trans-Siberian Railway is considered one of the greatest rail journeys on Earth. Every day brings new landscapes, new cultures, and new stories, making it a dream trip for travellers who love slow adventures.

More Than 130 Years Of History On The Tracks

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The Trans-Siberian Railway is much more than a famous tourist attraction. It is one of the world's greatest engineering achievements. Construction officially began in 1891 during the reign of Tsar Alexander III. At the time, Russia was already the largest country in the world, but travelling across it was slow and extremely difficult. Many parts of Siberia were isolated, and transporting people and goods across such a vast distance could take months.

Thousands of workers spent more than two decades building the railway through forests, mountains, rivers, and regions with some of the harshest winters on Earth. The main line was completed in 1916, creating a continuous rail connection across Russia from west to east. Even today, it remains one of Russia's most important transport routes for both passengers and freight.

Why Is This Railway So Famous?

The numbers alone explain why the Trans-Siberian Railway has become legendary. It is the longest continuous railway line in the world, stretching nearly 9,300 kilometres across two continents. During the journey, the train passes through more than 80 cities and towns and crosses eight different time zones.

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The railway also connects Europe and Asia, making it one of the few train journeys where passengers can travel between two continents without changing trains. For railway lovers, this is the ultimate bucket-list adventure.

What Does It Mean To Cross Eight Time Zones?

One of the most fascinating parts of the journey is how time itself seems to change around you. Russia is the largest country in the world by area, and it stretches across 11 time zones. The Trans-Siberian Railway crosses eight of them on its journey from Moscow to Vladivostok. Travellers can experience sunrise and sunset at different hours each day, with their daily routine gradually changing as they move across the country.

The Scenery Changes Every Single Day

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One reason people fall in love with this railway is that the views never stay the same for long. The journey begins in the historic streets of Moscow before moving through the countryside and forests. Soon, the train reaches the Ural Mountains, which are traditionally considered the natural boundary between Europe and Asia.

As the train passes Siberia, passengers see endless forests known as the taiga, wide rivers, quiet villages, and open landscapes. One of the biggest highlights comes near Lake Baikal. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is the deepest freshwater lake in the world. It also holds around 20% of the world's unfrozen surface fresh water. Several sections of the railway run close to the lake, giving travellers beautiful views of its crystal-clear water and surrounding mountains.

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Finally, after nearly a week, the train reaches Vladivostok, a major port city on Russia's Pacific coast.

Life Onboard Is Surprisingly Relaxing

Travellers choosing to spend a week on this train can choose between different classes of accommodation, from shared sleeping compartments to private cabins. Most long-distance trains include a dining car, sleeping berths, and attendants who help keep the coaches clean and comfortable.

One feature you'll find in almost every carriage is a samovar, a large hot-water boiler that provides free hot water throughout the journey. Travellers use it to make tea, coffee, noodles, or instant meals, and it has become one of the railway's most recognisable traditions.

The Trans-Siberian Railway isn't famous because it's the fastest way to travel. It's famous because it turns the journey itself into the destination. Crossing nearly 9,300 kilometres, travelling through eight time zones, and spending almost a week on one of the world's most iconic railways is an experience few other journeys can offer.