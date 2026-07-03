Why This Year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, A Once-In-12-Years Pilgrimage, Is So Special

The auspicious Kailash Mansarovar yatra is one of the most spiritually significant pilgrimages in India. But this year, this journey is considered even more important. According to Tibetan and Buddhist traditions, it is the sacred Horse Year, an event that comes only once every 12 years. Even more remarkably, it is also the rare Fire Horse Year, which appears only once every 60 years.

Because of this unique combination, devotees believe the spiritual energy surrounding Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar will be at its strongest. Many even compare this rare period to the Mahakumbh in India, calling it the “Kailash Mahakumbh.”

What Is The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a pilgrimage to two of the most sacred places in the Himalayas, Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

For Hindus, Mount Kailash is believed to be the eternal home of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Buddhists worship it as Kang Rinpoche or the “Precious Snow Jewel.” Jains believe it is where the first Tirthankara, Rishabhdev, attained liberation, while followers of the ancient Bon religion consider it the spiritual centre of the universe.

Also Read: Kailash Parikrama Explained: Why Pilgrims Take A 3-Day Trek Around Kailash During The Yatra

Unlike many pilgrimages where the destination is a temple, pilgrims here do not climb Mount Kailash. Instead, they offer prayers from a distance and complete a sacred 52-kilometre trek called the Kailash Parikrama or Kora around the mountain.

So, Why Is 2026 Such A Big Deal?

The biggest reason is that 2026 is the Tibetan Horse Year, which comes only once every 12 years. The Tibetan zodiac follows a cycle of 12 animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. Each year is represented by one of these animals, and every animal is believed to bring its own unique energy.

The horse is associated with strength, freedom, courage, determination, and spiritual progress. Because Mount Kailash is considered the centre of the universe in Tibetan belief, the Horse Year is regarded as the most auspicious time to visit it. The last Horse Year was in 2014, and after 2026, devotees will have to wait until 2038 for the next one.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra Gets Its Toughest Security Plan Yet: No Private Travel, Convoys Only

2026 Is Also The Fire Horse Year

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Every zodiac animal is also paired with one of the five natural elements: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water. This creates a much larger cycle, meaning the same animal-element combination doesn't repeat often. Hence, the Fire Horse Year comes only once every 60 years.

Fire symbolises purification, transformation, and new beginnings. The horse represents movement, freedom, and courage. Together, they are believed to create an incredibly powerful period for spiritual growth.

According to Tibetan and Chinese astrology, this is a time when people can break free from negative patterns and move forward with greater clarity and purpose. For devotees planning the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, it makes the pilgrimage even more meaningful.

Is The Kailash Parikrama Believed To Be More Powerful This Year?

One of the highlights of the pilgrimage is the Kailash Parikrama, also known as the Kailash Kora. This challenging 52-kilometre trek circling the mountain takes about three days to complete. According to Tibetan Buddhist beliefs, completing one Parikrama during a Horse Year is equivalent to completing 13 Parikramas in an ordinary year. It is believed that the spiritual value earned is multiplied 13 times.

Located at an altitude of around 4,590 metres, Lake Mansarovar is one of the highest freshwater lakes in the world. During the Fire Horse Year, many believe that bathing in the lake helps cleanse accumulated karma.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2026 stands apart because it brings together several rare events at the same time: the once-in-12-years Tibetan Horse Year and the once-in-60-years Fire Horse Year.