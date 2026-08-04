Ex-MP Urges PM To Revive Demchok-Dumchele Corridor To Boost Ladakh Economy

Former Member of Parliament from Ladakh and BJP National Council Member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open Demchok in Eastern Ladakh for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and to notify Dumchele as an authorised India-Tibet Border Trade Centre.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, Namgyal congratulated the Government for restoring India's historic Himalayan connectivity through the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass, reopening Nathu La for pilgrims and reviving border trade through Lipulekh, Shipki La and Nathu La. He called these decisions "historic milestones" that have strengthened India's civilisational ties with the Himalayas and advanced the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Reviving A Centuries-Old Corridor

Namgyal drew attention to the Demchok-Dumchele corridor, a trans-Himalayan route that for centuries connected Ladakh with Western Tibet.

"Historically used by pilgrims, traders and scholars, the corridor facilitated trade in pashmina wool, salt, tea, borax, livestock and textiles, making Dumchele a vibrant hub of commerce and cultural exchange," Namgyal explained.

"Reopening Demchok would restore one of India's oldest and shortest spiritual routes to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. It would fulfill the long-cherished aspiration of devotees and preserve our spiritual heritage, whenever bilateral arrangements permit," he added.

Economic And Strategic Benefits For Ladakh

The memorandum argues that notifying Dumchele as a regulated border trade point would transform Eastern Ladakh's economy by:

Reviving traditional commerce

Creating jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for local youth

Boosting tourism, transport and logistics

Providing sustainable livelihoods to border communities

Namgyal said the proposal is in perfect alignment with the Vibrant Villages Programme, which envisions border villages as the nation's "first villages."

Reopening these routes, he added, would accelerate infrastructure, reduce migration from border areas, and enable locals to become partners in national development.

He also highlighted the strategic dimension: "Prosperous and well-connected border communities are one of the strongest pillars of India's national security in sensitive frontier regions."

Building On A Proven Model

Pointing to the successful reopening of Lipulekh, Shipki La and Nathu La, Namgyal said regulated border connectivity can advance diplomacy, economic growth and cultural exchange simultaneously.

Extending this model to Eastern Ladakh through Demchok and Dumchele would, he said, "complete another important chapter in India's Himalayan outreach."

Concluding, he said these initiatives would strengthen India's civilizational diplomacy, generate employment, promote sustainable growth, and further consolidate India's presence in Eastern Ladakh.

"These steps would also fulfill a decades-old aspiration of the people of Ladakh and become another enduring legacy of PM Modi's vision of reconnecting India with its ancient Himalayan heritage," Namgyal added.

He expressed confidence that the Government would give due consideration to this long-pending aspiration in the larger interest of culture, security, and the socio-economic progress of Ladakh.

