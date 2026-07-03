Amarnath Yatra Gets Its Toughest Security Plan Yet: No Private Travel, Convoys Only

No risks will be taken this time. From Lakhanpur to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, every Amarnath pilgrim will travel within a protective security shield. Faith will now journey under the watchful eye of security forces - marking the commencement of the pilgrimage with the strictest security measures.

Memories of 'Operation Sindoor' remain fresh, and intelligence regarding fresh infiltration attempts is on the radar. Consequently, the Jammu & Kashmir administration and security forces have completely overhauled the pilgrimage's operational plan. The message is clear: devotion will not be halted, but the journey will proceed securely.

"Only pilgrims arriving at Lakhanpur between 6 AM and 8 AM will be escorted to Jammu within the security ring," said IGP (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti. "Those arriving after 8 AM will have to halt at Lakhanpur," a senior official added.

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The threat is real: the stretch of NH-44 from Lakhanpur to Jammu lies just a few kilometers from the International Border (IB). Agencies are unwilling to take any chances. In the past, terrorists have crossed the IB to target security camps and civilians along the Kathua-Jammu route.

One Gateway, One Route

The rule is clear. Upon crossing Lakhanpur-the gateway to J&K-only the National Highway is open to Amarnath pilgrims; the Udhampur-Dhar Road and Mughal Road remain completely closed.

"This is to further strengthen the security of the pilgrimage," Tuti stated.

Mini-convoys will operate between Udhampur and Banihal at scheduled intervals to disperse the crowd and manage traffic flow.

This pilgrimage takes place a year after 'Operation Sindoor,' launched by Indian forces against terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and one local.

There are reports of terrorist activity in the upper reaches of Kathua. According to sources, infiltration attempts have occurred this year as well. An encounter also took place in Kathua last year. The threat persists: NH-44, running from Lakhanpur to Jammu, passes extremely close to the border.

In response, additional forces have been deployed on every link road connecting the highway to the border. Checkpoints have been set up at various locations. Night travel is prohibited. A deadline has been set for every convoy to reach the base or transit camps in Kashmir.

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No private vehicles; convoys only

For the first time, travelers arriving in private vehicles must also join the designated security convoy from Jammu. Traveling alone to Pahalgam or Baltal is banned. The new rule is clear: "Travel in the convoy, or wait."

Shelter for 55,000

To manage the regulated movement, the administration has set up secure halting points for 55,000 pilgrims between Lakhanpur and Banihal.

"Robust arrangements for accommodation, food, and sanitation have been made to ensure pilgrims face no inconvenience," said Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. Government lodges, temporary shelters, civil society dormitories, and community kitchens (*langars*) have been made operational. Health, sanitation, and transport facilities have been ramped up.

Yatra begins

Today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first two batches from Bhagwati Nagar. These batches are expected to reach Pahalgam and Baltal by evening.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave Shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,880 meters, begins on July 3. There are two routes: the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route via Anantnag and the shorter, direct 14-km Baltal route via Ganderbal.

This year, the path to 'Baba Barfani' passes through a security ring. Yet, the chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole' prove that faith is greater than danger.