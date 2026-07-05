This Country Is Home To A Brewery That Has Been Operating Since 1040

Beer has been brewed for thousands of years, but only a handful of breweries have managed to survive the passage of time. While many countries boast centuries-old brewing traditions, one brewery stands apart for having operated for almost 1,000 years. Nestled in a historic monastery, it has become a symbol of Europe's rich brewing heritage and continues to produce beer to this day, attracting visitors from around the world. Let's find out more about this place.

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Germany Is Home To The World's Oldest Brewery

Germany is home to the world's oldest continuously operating brewery, Weihenstephan Brewery. Located in the town of Freising, near Munich, the brewery traces its official history back to 1040, when it was granted brewing rights. Today, it remains an active brewery and is widely regarded as the oldest continuously operating brewery in the world.

A Brewing Tradition That Dates Back Nearly 1,000 Years

Weihenstephan Brewery began at a Benedictine monastery on Weihenstephan Hill, where monks were involved in brewing long before receiving the official licence in 1040.

Over the centuries, the brewery has:

Continued brewing despite wars and fires

Preserved traditional Bavarian brewing methods

Expanded into a globally recognised beer producer

Become a centre for brewing education and research

Its remarkable longevity has made it a landmark in brewing history.

What Makes Weihenstephan Brewery So Famous?

Photo: Facebook/@Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan

The brewery is known not only for its age but also for its contribution to modern brewing.

Visitors can explore:

Historic brewery buildings

Guided tours explaining the brewing process

Traditional Bavarian beer styles

A beer garden overlooking the town of Freising

The brewery is also closely associated with the Technical University of Munich, whose brewing and beverage technology programmes are among the most respected in the world.

Things To Explore Nearby

If you are visiting the brewery, there are several attractions in and around Freising.

Popular places include:

Freising Cathedral

The historic old town of Freising

Munich, located about 40 km away

Traditional Bavarian restaurants and beer gardens

Many travellers combine a visit to the brewery with a day trip to Munich.

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Best Time To Visit

Photo: Facebook/@Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan

The best time to visit is between May and September, when pleasant weather makes it easy to explore Bavaria's towns and outdoor beer gardens. Travellers visiting in late September and early October can also experience Oktoberfest, one of the world's largest beer festivals, held in nearby Munich.

How To Reach Weihenstephan Brewery

By Air: Munich Airport is the nearest airport, located about 20 minutes away by road.

By Train: Regular trains connect Munich with Freising.

By Road: The brewery is easily accessible by car or local buses from Munich.

Germany's reputation as one of the world's great beer destinations is strengthened by the presence of Weihenstephan Brewery, a place where nearly 1,000 years of brewing tradition continue to thrive. For history enthusiasts, beer lovers, and travellers alike, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one of the oldest living traditions in Europe.