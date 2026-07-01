Asia's Cleanest Village Is In India. Why It Bans Tourists On Sundays

Some places draw visitors for their views, others for the way life is lived there. In Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, Mawlynnong has built a reputation for both. Neat pathways, community-run cleanliness and a slower pace of living have turned it into a must-visit for travellers heading to the Northeast. But there's one thing many don't realise while planning a trip. For one day every week, the village chooses to pause tourism altogether. Here's why Sundays are off-limits for visitors and the best time to visit it.

Also Read: Which Is The Hottest City In India?

Mawlynnong Doesn't Allow Day Tourists On Sundays

Photo: Incredible India

Since January 2026, Mawlynnong has barred day visitors on Sundays, making it one of the few tourist destinations in India to dedicate an entire day each week to its residents. The decision was taken by the village council, or Dorbar Shnong, after discussions within the community. Guests staying overnight at local homestays are not affected, but travellers planning a day trip are advised to visit between Monday and Saturday.

Why Was The Decision Taken?

For the residents of Mawlynnong, Sundays have always been centred around faith, family and community life. As the village's popularity grew, increasing visitor numbers began to overlap with church services and residents' weekly routines.

According to the village council, the move was introduced to:

Allow residents to attend church services without interruption

Give families a dedicated day away from tourism

Prevent visitors from arriving when most shops and eateries remain closed

Protect the village's peaceful atmosphere and community-led lifestyle

Rather than discouraging tourism, the initiative aims to ensure it remains respectful and sustainable.

More Than Just A Clean Village

Photo: Pexels

Mawlynnong's reputation goes far beyond clean streets. Residents collectively maintain the village, with waste segregation, bamboo dustbins and regular community clean-up drives forming part of everyday life.

Visitors can also explore:

Sky View overlooking the Bangladesh plains

Nearby Riwai Living Root Bridge

Traditional Khasi homes and gardens

Local cafes and homestays serving Khasi cuisine

These experiences have helped transform Mawlynnong into one of Meghalaya's most visited rural destinations.

A Lesson In Responsible Tourism

Mawlynnong's Sunday closure highlights an important shift in how destinations are managing tourism. Instead of prioritising visitor numbers every day of the week, the village has chosen to protect the traditions and well-being of its residents.

The approach encourages:

Better work-life balance for locals

Lower tourism pressure one day each week

Preservation of local culture and customs

A more meaningful experience for visitors on operational days

It has become a notable example of how community interests and tourism can coexist.

Also Read: 7 Vande Bharat Train Journeys Perfect For The Monsoon Season

Best Time To Visit Mawlynnong

Photo: Pexels

The ideal time to visit is between October and April, when the weather is pleasant for sightseeing. The monsoon months bring lush greenery and dramatic landscapes, although heavy rainfall can occasionally affect road travel.

If you are planning a trip, remember to avoid scheduling a Sunday day visit, as the village remains closed to one-day tourists. Mawlynnong's decision may seem unusual at first, but it reflects the values that made the village famous in the first place. By setting aside one day each week for its residents, the community is ensuring that tourism supports, rather than overwhelms, the lifestyle that visitors travel so far to experience.