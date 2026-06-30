Which Is The Hottest City In India?

Heatwave is prevalent all over Europe right now, but for Indians, it is the usual. India's summers are known for soaring temperatures, with several cities across the northern and central regions routinely crossing the 45°C mark. Every year, heatwaves transform large parts of the country into some of the hottest places on Earth, prompting weather agencies and climate trackers to closely monitor temperature trends. According to the latest May 2026 data released by AQI.in, one city in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest average temperature in the country, earning the title of India's hottest city for the month.

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Etawah Is India's Hottest City

Photo: Instagram/@etawahofficial

According to AQI.in's World Top 10 Hottest Cities in May 2026 report, Etawah emerged as the hottest city in India during May, recording the maximum temperature of 48.3°C. The average temperature is 46.3°C, as per the data. The city was also featured among the hottest places globally during the month, highlighting the intensity of this year's summer across northern India.

Why Does Etawah Experience Such Extreme Heat?

Located in the southwestern part of Uttar Pradesh, Etawah experiences a semi-arid climate that contributes to extremely high summer temperatures.

Some factors behind the intense heat include:

Dry winds during the pre-monsoon season

Low humidity levels in peak summer

Sparse cloud cover leading to intense daytime heating

Proximity to the heat-prone plains of north India

Temperatures frequently climb above 45°C during May and June before the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

What Else Is Etawah Known For?

Photo: Instagram/@etawahofficial

While the city is currently making headlines for its soaring temperatures, Etawah also has a few attractions that may interest travellers visiting the region during the cooler months.

Some places worth exploring include:

Etawah Safari Park

Chambal River, known for its ravines and wildlife

Historic temples and local markets showcasing the city's culture

Most sightseeing is best planned outside the peak summer season.

Best Time To Visit Etawah

If you are planning a trip, the ideal time to visit is between October and March, when temperatures are considerably more pleasant for outdoor activities and sightseeing. The months of May and June are generally best avoided for leisure travel because of the intense daytime heat.

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How To Reach Etawah

By Train: Etawah Junction is well-connected to major cities, including Delhi, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

By Road: The city lies along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, making it easily accessible by road.

By Air: The nearest major airports are in Kanpur and Lucknow.

Etawah's position as the hottest city is a reminder of how intense Indian summers can be. While the city may not be a conventional summer getaway, it offers a glimpse into the climatic extremes that shape travel across the country. For visitors, the cooler months remain the best time to experience Etawah's wildlife attractions, river landscapes, and local heritage.