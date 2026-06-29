UAE-India Flight Fares Fall By Up To Rs 25,700 On Some Routes As Seat Capacity Increases

Airfares on several UAE-India routes have begun to decline after weeks of steep increases, bringing some relief to travellers planning their summer holidays. According to a report by Gulf News, the drop comes as airlines gradually restore flight schedules and increase seat capacity ahead of the peak July-August travel season.

Kerala Routes See The Biggest Fare Drop

The biggest fall in fares has been seen on routes connecting the UAE with Kerala. Travel industry executives said ticket prices, which had climbed to around Dh3,500-Dh3,600, have dropped to nearly Dh2,600 on some sectors as more flights return to service.

Speaking to Gulf News, Raheesh Babu, Chief Operating Officer of Musafir.com, said the decline is mainly due to improved seat availability and the addition of more flights. "Availability has increased - the number of Indian flights has increased - supply has gone up a bit," he said.

However, Babu noted that fares are still higher than they were during the same period last year.

The UAE-India route is one of the busiest international air corridors in the world, with heavy demand from business travellers, tourists, and families. Airfares usually rise between June and August as school holidays and summer vacations lead to a surge in travel demand. Since airlines release cheaper fares early in the booking cycle, travellers who book later often end up paying higher prices.

Also Read: PM Modi Visits The Only Hindu Temple In Seychelles. Why It Is So Special

According to travel agents, the recent easing in fares is due to the gradual normalisation of flight operations after regional disruptions. Additional transit services through Muscat, operated by SalamAir, along with the return of more airline frequencies, have helped increase seat availability, Gulf News reported.

More Flights Expected To Bring Fares Closer To Normal

According to Zaid Ameen, owner of Go Kite Tours & Travels, fares on some routes have fallen by Dh300-Dh400 in recent days, Gulf News reported. He added that ticket prices are expected to move closer to normal levels over the next six weeks as more flights, including Air India Express services from regional airports, gradually return.

Also Read: Passport To Permit, Every Document You Need Before The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Despite the recent relief, travel agents cautioned that airfare fluctuations are likely to continue. According to Gulf News, Safeer Mahmood, General Manager of Smart Travels, estimated that current fares remain around 15-20 per cent higher than last summer due to strong seasonal demand and lower overall flight frequencies.

Travellers are advised to monitor ticket prices regularly, as cancellations and last-minute seat releases may occasionally result in lower fares.