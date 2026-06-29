PM Modi Visits The Only Hindu Temple In Seychelles. Why It Is So Special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the Arul Mihu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple during his three-day State visit to Seychelles. While the island nation is best known for its turquoise beaches and luxury resorts, this colourful temple tells a completely different story of faith, culture, and the deep ties between India and Seychelles.

Located in Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, the Arul Mihu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple is the only Hindu temple in the entire country. Despite being surrounded by colonial buildings and tropical greenery, its brightly painted tower instantly grabs attention, making it one of the city's most photographed landmarks.

The temple was built in 1992 by the Hindu community living in Seychelles. Although Hindus make up only around 2% of the country's population, the temple has become the spiritual heart of the community. It is much more than just a place to pray. It is where families gather during festivals, and people come together to celebrate their culture.

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The temple is dedicated to Lord Vinayagar, better known around the world as Lord Ganesha. One of the most loved deities in Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles, the god of wisdom, and the lord of new beginnings. This is why many devotees visit the temple before starting something important, whether it's a new job, a business, or even a new chapter in life.

A Little Piece Of South India In Seychelles

One of the first things visitors notice is the temple's incredible architecture. It looks very similar to the famous temples of Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. Its most striking feature is the colourful gopuram, or entrance tower, which rises nearly 100 feet into the sky. The tower is covered with beautifully carved statues of Hindu gods, goddesses, and mythological figures. Every statue is painted in bright colours, making the temple stand out against the green hills.

The peaceful atmosphere inside the temple is completely different from the colourful exterior. At its centre is the garbha griha, or “womb chamber,” which is considered the holiest part of the temple. This is where the sacred idol of Lord Ganesha is placed. The temple also has a mandapam, an open hall used for religious ceremonies, prayers, and celebrations.

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While the temple welcomes visitors every day, it becomes especially vibrant during Hindu festivals. Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest celebration here. The temple is decorated with flowers and lights, and hundreds of devotees gather to celebrate. Another major festival is Diwali, the Festival of Lights. These festivals also give visitors a chance to experience Indian traditions in one of the world's most beautiful island nations.

The Arul Mihu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple is around a 20-minute drive from Seychelles International Airport. Taxis and public buses are easily available, and many hotels in Victoria are within walking distance. The temple is open every day from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM and again from 5 PM to 9 PM.