PM Modi To Visit Seychelles From June 27-29, For National Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a state visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and also attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, the MEA announced on Thursday.

A contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

At the invitation of the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, the Prime Minister "will undertake a State Visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour," the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors," it said.

PM Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015.

"During the visit, Prime Minister will hold talks with President Herminie to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

PM Modi will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian community.

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties.

As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South, the MEA said.

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