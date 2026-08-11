Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi In One Frame: Rare Political Sight At Wedding Reception

Amit Shah, standing at ease with his arms behind his back, was awaiting his turn. Standing a few feet away was Rahul Gandhi. This though was not Parliament, where Rahul Gandhi has been demanding that Amit Shah appear and explain the police crackdown on student protesters, but the wedding reception for MP Supriya Sule's daughter.

The event on Monday night brought together leaders from rival political factions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Praful Patel among those present.

The high-profile reception at 6 Janpath in Delhi celebrated Revati Sule's marriage to Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani. The couple married in Mumbai in June, with the Delhi gathering marking a grand reception.

"Jaiye aap (Please go)," Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, gestures to the Home Minister to proceed to the stage.

Amit Shah at wedding reception of Supriya Sule's daughter

Hands folded in namaste, Amit Shah walks onto the stage with the couple touching his feet. He hands them a bouquet and the photographers go about their job.

Amit Shah greets the couple

Right after that, Rahul Gandhi, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi, is led onto the stage by Supriya Sule.

Sonia Gandhi, as she was greeting people, ended up walking all the way to the end of the stage. At this point, Supriya Sule brings her to stand in between the couple and then also pulls in Rahul Gandhi right next to them. She, though, moves to the end of the line.

Supriya Sule pulls in Sonia Gandhi to the centre

Supriya Sule brings in Rahul Gandhi right next to the couple

The couple is now standing among the Gandhis. Sonia Gandhi in the middle and Priyanka and Rahul on either side of the couple.

The Gandhi family meets the newlyweds

The cameras had a very busy time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked in and met Sharad Pawar and his wife. Then they all moved to the stage to meet the couple.

PM Modi meets the newlyweds

Congress MP Deepender Hooda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen shaking hands and smiling.

The reception also saw the attendance of Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Chirag Paswan, who arrived to congratulate the newlyweds.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, Delhi Minister Pravesh Verma too attended the event.

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were also present at the gathering.

Athlete and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Union Minister Giriraj Singh also attended the mega party.

Leaders were seen sharing tables and engaging in light conversations during the reception.

Sonia Gandhi exhanges pleasantries with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Sonia Gandhi was seen walking up to the table where Akhilesh Yadav was seated and exchanging pleasantries.