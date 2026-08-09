"Internal Matter": Supriya Sule On Sunetra Pawar-Prashant Kishor Meet Amid Rift Buzz

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday said whether the rival Nationalist Congress Party faction wanted to work with political strategist Prashant Kishor was its internal matter.

Kishor was her friend and he recently won a "very big battle" in the Bankipur assembly by-election in Bihar, she said.

"Prashant Kishor has been a good personal friend of mine for several years. I have closely followed his work and I have never hidden our friendship," the Baramati MP told reporters.

But he works independently in his professional capacity, and with whom he wanted to work was his decision, she said.

"Whether the Ajit Pawar-led NCP wants to work with Prashant Kishor or not is their internal matter," Sule added.

Earlier this week, Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her son, MP Parth Pawar.

Sule, meanwhile, praised Kishor for his political work in Bihar, saying he won a "very big battle" in Bankipur despite facing the BJP's formidable political machine. Data showed that the BJP performed badly even in "the booth of its national president" (where Nitin Nabin is registered as a voter), she said.

"Given this situation, we should appreciate Prashant Kishor. He is hardworking and has worked with several political parties over the years," she said.

"If we had been in power from the local level to Delhi, and if there had been a negative result in our own booth in Katewadi in Baramati, I would have felt that something was seriously wrong with me," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)