BJP's "Rift" Caution As Sunetra Pawar Meets Prashant Kishor In Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was advised by a state BJP Minister to not do anything to rock the alliance boat after it came to notice that the NCP chief met Prashant Kishor, who recently won a bypoll in Bihar defeating a BJP candidate.

"Do not take any step that might cause a rift in the alliance," Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Revenue Minister of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati districts, said, appearing to advise Sunetra Pawar.

"This is an internal matter of their party. However, while remaining part of the Mahayuti alliance, no step should be taken that could sow suspicion among alliance partners or harm any party. Everyone must adhere to the Mahayuti's code of conduct," the BJP Minister said.

Sunetra Pawar's NCP is an alliance partner of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is the third alliance partner.

"I have nothing further to say about why she met Prashant Kishor, but there should be no conduct that creates a rift or mistrust within the alliance," he added.

Kishor met Sunetra Pawar at her official residence 'Devgiri' in south Mumbai, said her party functionary Sanjay Khodke.

The NCP leader did not share any details of the discussion between Kishor and Pawar.

This is the second time Kishor, who had scripted poll victories for leaders from Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal, has met Sunetra Pawar since the death of her husband and the then deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati in January this year.

Following their first meeting a few months ago, her son and NCP leader Parth Pawar had said that Kishor was known to his family.

(With inputs from Praveen Mudholkar)