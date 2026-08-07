"How's Your Mother?" PM Modi To Parth Pawar In Marathi At Breakfast Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a breakfast meeting today with newly-elected NDA Lok Sabha MPs, spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Parth Pawar about his mother and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's well-being.

During a candid chat in Marathi, PM Modi asked Parth Pawar, "How is your mother?"

He then asked him to "take care of her".

Parth Pawar's father Ajit Pawar - who was the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra - died in January this year after his aircraft crashed nearly 100 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft burst into flames during what officials said was a second landing attempt amid poor visibility.

After his death, his wife Sunetra took on the Deputy Chief Minister's position.

PM Modi's breakfast meeting

PM Modi held the meeting with the MPs amid the ongoing ruckus in the Parliament. Around 45 MPs, including seven from the Shiv Sena, 20 from the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI), and two from the NCP (Ajit Pawar), attended the event.

During the meeting, PM Modi urged the MPs to actively participate in the parliamentary debates. Asserting that Parliament is the "supreme temple of democracy", PM Modi expressed concerns over the recent disruptions and said that due to the uproar, new MPs are not getting an opportunity to speak in the House, sources said.

"This is unfair to them," he reportedly said, adding that the Parliamentary proceedings "must run smoothly".

PM Modi further told them to read, learn, and understand the history of Parliament.

The Prime Minister also assured the Trinamool rebels and the six former Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) MPs, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde Sena, that he is "with them" and they had "nothing to worry about".

"The NDA is a family. We are with the constituent parties. Every individual will be respected and given a chance. I am with every MP, not just one constituent party of the NDA. I stand with every MP of the NDA. You don't need to worry about anyone," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi had hosted a dinner meeting with 37 BJP MPs at his official residence as part of his ongoing outreach to lawmakers.

(With inputs from Ram Shinde)