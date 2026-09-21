Pak's PIA Unveils New Uniforms. Internet Says Fix Aircraft, Clean Kitchen

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled new uniforms for its crew as part of an image makeover, but the move has been lampooned online, with users pointing to the cash-strapped airline's financial troubles. The new uniforms come weeks after PIA added three planes to its fleet while scrapping passenger discounts and cutting flight frequencies to offset rising jet fuel costs. The airline has also suspended several international routes amid global supply disruptions linked to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

The uniforms were unveiled at a gala event earlier this month. PIA said the designs drew inputs from leading Pakistani designers, including Maheen Khan, Deepak and Fahad, Generation, Ismail Farid, Munib Nawaz, Deepak Perwani, Faraz Manan, Amir Adnan, HSY and Nomi Ansari.

The designers used two distinct colours in the new uniforms: Deep forest green and soft grey-blue. The men's attire featured tailored jackets paired with crisp trousers and patterned ties, while the women wore fitted waistcoats over matching trousers, accessorised with elegant scarves and matching caps.

The flight crew's uniform has been refreshed after a decade, but users have been bold and fearless while expressing their views about the uniforms.

"The uniform can be further improved. Moreover, like Emirates, hire international people as well," one user comments on PIA's Facebook post.

"Focus on improving aircraft, service quality, customer experience, and staff professionalism before redesigning crew uniforms," said another.

Others said the airline should focus on redesigning staff mentality instead of uniforms.

"In my view, the focus should be on fundamental improvements to reliability, passenger comfort, operational efficiency, and service quality rather than cosmetic changes," read one comment. "How about fixing aircraft, seats cushioning , clean kitchen that has no cockroaches in your fridge , cleaning, water in washroom, provide entertainment screens, provide blankets and pillows, and mindset," said another.

In April this year, PIA was forced to take some tough calls, including cutting passenger discounts after a high-level review of rising fuel costs and potential losses after Jet fuel, as per a report in Dawn.

The airline said that flights to the UAE will be capped at 16 per week, and suspended services to other Gulf countries for a few weeks. Further, flight operations to Beijing and Kuala Lumpur were also halted briefly.

Cash-strapped PIA was partially privatised in December 2025 when a 75 per cent stake was sold to a consortium led by the Arif Habib Group for PKR 135 billion ($482 million).