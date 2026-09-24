US State Dinner Menu For Xi Jinping Has American Classics With Chinese Influence, And A Historic Toast From 1972

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House's East Room this evening. The formal dinner will bring together members of the two countries' official delegations, along with business leaders and government officials.

First Lady Melania Trump has led the preparations for the evening, with the menu designed to bring American ingredients and culinary traditions together with subtle Chinese influences.

Here's a look at what will be served during the dinner.

The Dinner Will Begin With A Historic Toast

The evening will begin with a toast featuring Schramsberg "Blanc de Noir", an American sparkling wine with a connection to US-China diplomatic history.

The wine was served during the "Toast to Peace" shared by then-US President Richard Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing in 1972. The same sparkling wine continues to be served at White House functions.

First Course: Yellow Squash Velouté

The first course features a silky yellow squash velouté paired with wild mushroom fricassee, crispy pancetta and scallion oil.

The smooth squash soup is designed to highlight the vegetable's delicate seasonal flavour, while the wild mushrooms, sautéed with fresh herbs, add an earthy richness. Crispy pancetta brings a savoury, smoky element, while a drizzle of scallion oil adds freshness and a subtle allium flavour.

Second Course: Sesame-Crusted Sea Bass

For the main course, guests will be served sesame-crusted sea bass with braised baby bok choy, roasted garden eggplant and sauce verte.

The sea bass is coated with toasted sesame seeds, giving the fish a fragrant, nutty crust while keeping it tender. It is accompanied by baby bok choy and roasted eggplant, with the vegetables adding lightly caramelised notes.

The dish is finished with sauce verte, a fresh herb-based sauce that brings brightness and acidity to the plate.

Dessert: Vanilla Cremeux And White House Honey Ice Cream

Dessert combines vanilla cremeux, walnut frangipane, sour cherry confit and White House honey ice cream.

The smooth vanilla cremeux has a sour cherry confit centre and is set over a rich walnut frangipane. The dessert is presented in a fruit-inspired shape and served with delicate ice cream made using honey harvested at the White House.

Who Is Performing At The State Dinner?

The formal dinner will also feature several musical performances. The evening will be headlined by Christopher Macchio, a classically trained tenor who performed at the 2025 Presidential Inauguration. Military musicians will also perform, including "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the United States Army Chorus and the United States Army Strings.

Red Takes Centre Stage In The Decor

The evening's decor has been designed around themes of warmth and celebration, with red taking centre stage because of its longstanding cultural significance in Chinese history. The White House will feature urns filled with red blossoms, while the tables will be dressed in rich red linens and decorated with dahlias and ranunculus.

The table settings will also feature vermeil from the White House collection, along with the Reagan State Service. Together, the floral arrangements, tableware and decor are intended to bring elements of Chinese artistry and American tradition into the formal setting of the White House.