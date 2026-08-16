Video: Air Hostess Shows How Cabin Crew Have Their Meals During A Flight

Do cabin crew also get food like passengers during a flight? One cabin crew member has answered the question, giving viewers a glimpse into what her meal break looks like while working thousands of feet above the ground.

In an Instagram video captioned “A day in my life as a cabin crew,” Samruddhi showed how crew members manage their meal breaks while continuing to look after passengers. She explained that cabin crew members do get meals on board, depending on the duration and schedule of the flight. She also showed what she was served during her own meal break.

The text overlaid on the video reads, “This is what my lunch break looks like at 25,000 ft,” as Samruddhi is seen having her meal inside the aircraft. The video first shows the crew meal packed inside a white meal box, with individual dishes sealed in silver-coloured foil containers. The containers also carry labels with details about the food.

What Does Cabin Crew Eat During A Flight?

For her meal, Samruddhi chose a non-vegetarian option. Her lunch, served at around 25,000 feet, included rice, vegetables, chicken and lentils. She also showed a dessert option, along with a bun and mascarpone.

Also Read: Langkawi Offers A Rare Chance To Stay In A Luxury Resort Inside Its UNESCO Geopark

The meal did not go entirely smoothly, however. Some of the food spilt while she was eating, prompting her to quickly clean the area. She explained that the aircraft is essentially their “second home”, making it important for the crew to keep their workspace clean.

Who Looks After Passengers During The Meal Break?

A meal break does not mean the cabin crew stops working altogether. Samruddhi explained that when one crew member takes a meal break, another crew member continues managing the cabin and attending to passengers' needs.

This allows the crew to take turns eating while ensuring that passenger services continue without interruption.

Also Read: One Of The Biggest Film Studios In The World Is 'Haunted', And It's In Hyderabad

No Oven On Board?

The video also sparked questions in the comments about how cabin crew meals are prepared, particularly whether the aircraft has an oven. One user asked if the meals were heated using ovens on board the ATR aircraft.

Samruddhi replied that the aircraft does not have ovens, offering another glimpse into the practical side of serving and eating meals during flights. By the end of her break, Samruddhi said she had finished her meal, cleaned her workstation and packed the remaining dessert for later as she was already full. After a quick lipstick touch-up, it was back to work and taking care of passengers.