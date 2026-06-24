Air India Crew Member Calls Out Passengers For Leaving Trash On Flight: 'Basic Manners Never Boarded'

Indians are often in a hurry to leave the plane, and no one knows exactly why. Some may say this is a blanket statement, but if you have taken a flight to another country, you may have noticed similar behaviour is less common. But that is not the only trait that many of us share. The second one is littering.

From buses and trains to planes, Indian passengers have been called out multiple times for leaving trash behind. This time, an Air India crew member, Vanshika, shared a video in which passengers had left litter all over the aircraft - tissues in the aisle, torn papers, food scraps under the seats, and ripped headrest covers.

Air India Flight Attendant Calls Out Littering On Plane

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Dear passengers, if you can afford a flight ticket, you can also afford some basic manners."

The sassy caption read, "Breaking news: The flight landed, but basic manners never boarded."

Vanshika wrote, "As cabin crew, this post is not to shame anyone. Just a small request to all passengers: if you have wrappers, cups, tissues, or any waste, please keep it together and hand it over during the trash clearance round."

She further added, "These are simple manners that we should all follow and teach our children too. Also, our cleaning staff get very little time to prepare the aircraft for the next flight, and they work incredibly hard. A little effort from all of us can make their job much easier."

"Let's respect the people who work behind the scenes and keep our shared space clean and pleasant for everyone," the Air India crew member concluded.

Social Media Reactions

A person wrote, "I feel like , people really need some basic sense and etiquettes. Sometimes the way they behave, I'm sure God must be boiling oil for them."

Another pointed out, "This is when you all do multiple trash clearance rounds."

A third commented, "Our dear and lovely Indian passengers."

What was surprising about the comment section was that some social media users justified littering with illogical remarks.

One user wrote, "There is nothing wrong with passengers reacting this way. When your flights are delayed or cancelled, compared to the way you treat passengers, what they did was actually quite mild."

Another commented, "Bro just do your job."

A third said, "Dear Air India, if you can charge 5x extra price for flights , you can also afford to provide better seats instead of these local bus seats."

People have the right to call out Air India for its services and surge charges, but dissatisfaction with a flight service cannot be used as an argument to justify leaving trash behind for the crew to clean up. It's classist to assume you can leave trash behind for someone else to clean up rather than following the basic etiquette of disposing of it in the trash bags or trolleys that the cabin crew brings to your seat after a meal.

There are many ways to show your dissatisfaction but littering is not among them.

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