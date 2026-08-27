Watch: Eloping Couple Surprised With Wedding At 35,000 Feet Aboard Southwest Airlines Flight

A couple eloping to Las Vegas received the surprise of a lifetime when the flight crew came together and staged an impromptu wedding at 35,000 feet. Sara Arroyo Montalvo and her partner had planned to tie the knot in Sin City, but when the flight attendants learned about their plans, they jumped in on the action and organised an unforgettable celebration in the sky.

The ceremony took place on August 13 in front of 178 passengers, who acted as witnesses. Meanwhile, the plane's captain, who turned out to be an ordained minister, served as the officiant. In a social media post, Montalvo said she would never forget the heartwarming gesture by Southwest Airlines.

"Thank you to Southwest Airlines for a flight I will never forget. My now-husband and I were catching a flight to Las Vegas to privately elope on our own. And when the flight attendants found out what we had planned, they made plans of their own!" wrote Montalvo.

"35,000 feet in the air, 178 witnesses, and a captain who was an ordained Minister. Fate couldn't have been more aligned," she added.

The crew also improvised wedding attire and accessories using the already available items on the plane. The flight attendants fashioned a veil and one-ply wedding dress from toilet paper for Montalvo, while the bride's bouquet was made using Southwest coffee stir sticks.

"Fate couldn't have been more aligned. With a Southwest Airlines crown draped in toilet paper as my veil, #southwestairlines coffee stir sticks for my bouquet, and last but not least the iconic one-ply toilet paper wedding dress made by your amazing flight attendants, I got married on August 13, 2026!" said Montalvo.

"This was our first time ever flying with Southwest Airlines and you guys did not disappoint! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for an unforgettable flight! And for making our elopement so special!"

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro: Apple's Rumoured Camera Update Explained

'Best Thing Ever'

As the video went viral, social media users congratulated the couple and lauded Southwest Airlines for a random act of kindness that helped spread cheer all around.

"Aww, this made me tear up with happiness for you both. Congratulations, I just love seeing people so happy and in love," said one user while another added: "This is the best thing ever!!! Would've loved to have been on that flight! Congratulations!"

A third commented: "Had the same thing happen on my Southwest Airlines flight a couple of years ago. We all wrote messages to the couple on the cocktail napkins, and one of the FA arranged it in a scrapbook for them."

A fourth said: "This exact love and random kindness is exactly what our world needs! Bravo, Southwest Airlines and congratulations to the couple."