iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro: Apple's Rumored Camera Update Explained

Apple has confirmed its next product launch event will be held on September 9 at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California, where it is expected to reveal the biggest-ever change to its smartphone lineup. Apart from its iPhone 18 series, Apple is expected to reveal its first-ever foldable iPhone during the event, which is being held under the tagline "surprise and shine". Notably, it is Apple's first major product launch under John Ternus, who will take the reins from Tim Cook on September 1.

While there is no confirmation about the exact specifications, numerous leaks and rumours suggest Apple might be updating the cameras in its top-tier iPhone 18 series, with the Pro Max model receiving an exclusive feature. According to a report in MacRumors citing a renowned leaker, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may "exclusively feature a variable aperture" camera, allowing users to manually shift the aperture, similar to a DSLR camera.

The new feature would allow the camera to adjust the amount of light entering the lens depending on the surroundings. This could help the phone take better photos in different lighting conditions and give users more control over background blur.

A First For Apple

Apple has never implemented a variable aperture on an iPhone, which makes the update a first for the company. Since the launch of iPhone 14 Pro, all the way to iPhone 17 Pro, the main camera has used a fixed f/1.78 aperture, meaning the lens remains fully open at all times when capturing images.

Another major difference involves a more powerful telephoto system with a possible 6x optical zoom, which would allow users to capture distant subjects with more detail.

Also Read | Apple Confirms September 9 Event, iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Launch Expected

Pro vs Pro Max

The major highlight from the leaks is that Apple may no longer manufacture the Pro and Pro Max camera systems completely identical. If the leaks end up being true, the Pro Max could become the unanimous choice for buyers who want the maximum photography and zoom capability.

Beyond size and battery life, the last time Apple differentiated its iPhone Pro models was with the iPhone 15 Pro, which lacked the tetraprism telephoto lens that was included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.