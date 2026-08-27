Delhi Model, 21, Stabbed To Death Inside Home. Her Gym Trainer Is Accused

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death inside her residence in Delhi on Wednesday, with the police saying the accused is her gym trainer.

The victim, identified as Muskan, a student and a model, was murdered when she was alone at her home on the second floor of a building in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

The accused, Imran, allegedly attacked her with a knife and fled the spot.

Upon hearing Muskan's screams, her neighbours rushed to her house and found her lying in a pool of blood. They then took her to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

"We are searching for the culprit," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Gupta told reporters.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area, he said.

Muskan's friend, Aman, said that she was the youngest of the three sisters.

"Her elder sister, who is currently in Chandigarh, called me and asked me to rush to the house. She told me that someone had stabbed Muskan," he told reporters.

"I immediately called my friend and told him to reach the house quickly and take her to the hospital. By the time I reached there, the ambulance had already arrived and had taken her," he said.

He also claimed that her sisters told him that Imran "used to harass her".

"He had done it a long time ago as well. And as this has happened now, the direct suspicion went on him," Aman said.

(With inputs from Abhishek Kapoor)