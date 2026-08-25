Man Killed After Being Stabbed During Meeting To Resolve Dispute In Jaipur

A 22-year-old man was killed and his elder brother injured after they were allegedly stabbed during a meeting to settle a dispute in Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Shakir, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital. His elder brother, Qayyum (38), also sustained stab injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Vidyadhar Nagar SHO Sajjan Kumar said the two sides had allegedly quarrelled while drinking alcohol a day before the incident.

The groups met near Mandir Mod late Monday night to resolve the dispute, but the situation escalated into a violent confrontation, he said.

Police said Qayyum had an old monetary dispute with some youths from Bhatta Basti. He initially reached the spot alone but later called his younger brother Shakir after assessing the situation.

According to police, five to six people were present at the spot. They allegedly pulled out knives and first attacked Shakir on the thigh before stabbing Qayyum as well.

Shakir suffered heavy blood loss and was rushed to SMS Hospital in a critical condition, where he died during treatment, police said.

Police have detained some youths for questioning, while teams have been formed to trace the main accused. Further investigation is underway.

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