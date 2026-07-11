Law Student In Custody For Mother's Murder, Uncle Alleges She Killed Father Too

A law student from Jaipur is in police custody for allegedly killing her mother. Now, her uncle has alleged that she may have also killed her father last year.

Neeraj Sharma, a clerk at a Jaipur court, had got the job on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, Vijay Sharma, who was a court master.

Vijay Sharma had died last year after a prolonged illness.

Neeraj Sharma was run over by an SUV on July 3 in Jaipur. Police have arrested her daughter, Ayushi, for allegedly conspiring to kill her mother.

Ayushi, a final-year LLB student, allegedly hired contract killers with the help of her cousin, Balram, for Rs 7 lakh. The plan was to kill her mother and make it look like a road accident.

Police said the investigation revealed that Ayushi wanted the government job in place of her mother and was also eyeing the family property.

Now, Ayushi's uncle, her mother's brother Rakesh Sharma, has alleged that she also killed her father. Rakesh Sharma alleged that Ayushi and cousin Balram shifted his father to an unknown hospital after he suffered a brain stroke and kept the family in the dark about his treatment for three months.

When questioned repeatedly by her mother, Ayushi said she had admitted her father to a private hospital. The family later brought Vijay Sharma home, but doctors told them that several of his organs were failing.

The uncle has alleged that Ayushi removed his father's feeding tube, leading to his death. Police are now investigating the uncle's claim and are questioning Ayushi, who is in custody.

Police have arrested Ayushi and the alleged contract killers

Police are also on the lookout for Ayushi's cousin Balram, who is believed to be her co-conspirator.

According to police sources, Ayushi, Balram and his father Mohan are the main conspirators behind Neeraj Sharma's murder. The trio, police allege, had agreed to divide the family property among themselves.

Ayushi had earlier allegedly assaulted her mother and had been living with her uncle Mohan and cousin Balram for some time. Police also said Ayushi was in a relationship with Balram.

Neeraj Sharma was struck by a speeding Scorpio on July 3 when she was returning after dropping her younger son at a coaching centre.

According to police, the contract killers had tried to kill Neeraj Sharma a month earlier as well, but failed due to traffic.

Police have arrested alleged contract killers Hemant, Akash, Mohit, Arvind and Rohit. A hunt is on for Balram.