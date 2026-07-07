Jaipur Woman Kills Mother For Job, Property, Tries To Pass It Off As Road Accident

A 23-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her relatives to kill her mother here for property and to secure a government job on compassionate grounds, police said on Tuesday.

The accused tried to pass off the killing as a road accident.

The accused, Ayushi, along with six others, including her uncle and cousin, have been arrested in connection with the case, while one accused is on the run, they said.

Police said the accused initially tried to portray the killing as a road accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ranjita Sharma said that the victim, Neeraj Sharma (45), a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Pratap Nagar, died on July 3 after being hit by a speeding Scorpio vehicle.

However, the victim's brother, Rakesh, lodged a complaint expressing suspicion of foul play and named his niece and others in the FIR.

"During the investigation, it emerged that the death was not accidental but a pre-planned murder. The accused had hired assailants to kill the woman and tried to present it as a road accident," Sharma said.

Police said Neeraj had secured a clerical job (LDC) in court on compassionate grounds following the death of her husband, Vijay Kumar Sharma, about a year ago.

The accused daughter allegedly wanted the job for herself.

"In her statement, the accused said she had asked her mother to let her take the job after her father's death, but her mother took the position instead. This led to stress," the officer said.

Police said the accused then conspired with her uncle and cousin to eliminate her mother to claim both the job and the property.

All seven accused involved in the crime have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspect, police added.

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