Jaipur Couple Found Dead, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide Over Marital Discord

A couple was found dead inside their home in Jaipur's Jamdoli area, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder-suicide triggered by marital discord, an official said on Wednesday.

The couple was identified as Daudayal (51) and his wife Babita (46). Jamdoli Station House Officer (SHO) Prahlad Narayan said that the woman was found lying on the floor, while her husband was found hanging from a ceiling fan when the police reached the spot after receiving information from the control room on Tuesday night.

Their son, who discovered the bodies after returning home from Govind Dev temple, told the police that his parents frequently quarrelled and suspected each other's character.

"Preliminary evidence suggests that the husband strangled his wife to death before hanging himself," Narayan said. The police team and forensic experts recovered samples from the scene to aid the investigation.

The bodies have been sent to SMS Hospital for post-mortem examination by a medical board. A case has been registered based on the son's statement, police said.

