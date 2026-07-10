Blog | Amaira, And Why A Child Shouldn't Have To Ask 5 Times For Help

Every morning, millions of parents do something extraordinary without ever thinking about it. They let go. They watch a little hand disappear through a school gate, wave goodbye, and trust that, a few hours later, that same child will come running back into their arms. It is perhaps the greatest act of faith a parent makes every single day. Faith that the adults we leave our children with will protect them as fiercely as we would. Faith that if our child is scared, someone will notice. If our child is hurting, someone will step in. If our child reaches out for help, someone will respond. It is a trust so fundamental that we rarely stop to question it.

Until a story like Amaira's forces us to.

Nine-year-old Amaira left for school, like she had on countless other mornings. According to her parents, she was excited, cheerful and looking forward to her day. The CCTV footage, they say, shows her greeting a friend with open arms, enjoying her dance class, laughing, and enjoying the snack she had carried from home. There was nothing to suggest that this ordinary school day would become every parent's worst nightmare.

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(CCTV footage of Amaira's day at the school)

During my interview with Amaira's parents, Vijay and Shivani, they spoke not only about their unimaginable loss but about the newly accessed CCTV footage that they believe raises deeply disturbing questions. According to them, the footage shows Amaira approaching her class teacher five times. Five times. Not once. Not twice. Five separate moments when, they believe, their daughter was trying to communicate that something was wrong. They allege she was being bullied in the classroom. They say she displayed visible signs of distress. They allege no one intervened, no one followed her when she walked out alone, and that precious minutes were lost before anyone acknowledged that a child from the class was missing.

The parents also claimed that when they rushed to the hospital after receiving a call from the school, doctors told them Amaira had been brought in, left on a stretcher, and that the school staff who accompanied her had left the hospital before they arrived. If true, it raises deeply troubling questions about the school's response in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

(Amaira going up the staircase)

These are serious allegations. The investigation and the courts will determine legal accountability. But some questions go beyond the courtroom.

How many signs of distress should a child have to display before an adult notices?

How many cries for help can go unheard inside a classroom?

How does a child walk out alone, unseen, unheard and unprotected?

As a journalist, I have spent years asking difficult questions. It is my job to hold institutions to account and to ensure that uncomfortable conversations are not avoided simply because they are painful. But there are stories that refuse to remain just stories. As Shivani described watching her daughter in those final moments on CCTV, I stopped seeing just another news report.

I saw a little girl. A child who trusted the adults around her. A child who believed that if she went to her teacher, she would be heard. That, more than anything else, has stayed with me.

Amaira's parents told me this fight is no longer only about their daughter. They want parents to ask difficult questions at every parent-teacher meeting. They want schools to take bullying seriously. They want accountability. Above all, they want another family to be spared the grief they now live with every single day.

I hope their voices are heard. Because this story is not just about one family. It is about every family that entrusts a school with the most precious part of their lives. It is about whether our schools are equipped not only to educate children, but to protect them. When the interview ended, I moved on to the next segment, as television demands we do. But this conversation did not end when the cameras stopped rolling. It followed me home.

Because I wasn't listening only as a journalist, but as a mother, too. And I kept thinking about that moment every parent knows so well. The one where you watch your child disappear through the school gate, believing they will come home. For Vijay and Shivani, that ordinary goodbye became their last.

Tomorrow morning, millions of parents will once again watch their children disappear through a school gate, believing they will come home safely.

If you're reading this as a parent, hold your child a little tighter tonight. Tell them they can come to you with every fear, every complaint, every anxiety and every question, no matter how small it may seem. Sometimes, what feels insignificant to us can feel overwhelming to a child.

Listen a little longer.

Ask one more question.

Reassure them that they will always be heard.

(The author is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author