Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Married Jaipur Woman, Lover Kill Aunt To Fund Lifestyle, Partying Expenses

The police recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, cash, and an ATM card from the accused.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Married Jaipur Woman, Lover Kill Aunt To Fund Lifestyle, Partying Expenses
The two accused had first conducted a recce of the house (File photo)
  • A 40-year-old woman and her lover were arrested for murdering her aunt in Jaipur
  • The victim, Kamla Devi, was found dead with valuables missing from her home
  • Police investigation focused on Lalita, the niece, who confessed to the crime during questioning
How did the police link the niece to the murder?
Jaipur:

A 40-year-old married woman and her lover have been arrested for murdering her 65-year-old aunt to fund their desire for a lavish lifestyle and alcohol parties in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The victim, Kamla Devi, a resident of Sambhar in Jaipur, was found dead in her home on July 30. Gold and silver jewellery, along with cash, was also reported missing.

Her son-in-law, Prakash Narayan Sharma, then filed a police complaint, alleging that unidentified persons had killed her and stolen valuables from the house.

The police launched a probe and examined CCTV footage and gathered technical evidence. They zeroed in on Lalita, the victim's niece, and detained her for questioning.

During interrogation, Lalita, a resident of Kuchaman in Jaipur, confessed to her role in the crime. Based on her statement, the police also arrested her boyfriend, 26-year-old Bablu Meena, a resident of Sikar.

The investigation revealed that the two accused had conducted a recce of the house before carrying out the crime at night.

During questioning, they said they committed the crime to fund their lifestyle and partying expenses.

The police recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, cash, an ATM card, and an Aadhaar card from the accused. The items recovered from them included two gold bangles, gold stud earrings, a nose pin, silver anklets, silver coins, toe rings, and silver scrap.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sambhar Murder, Jaipur Murder, Jaipur Murder Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com