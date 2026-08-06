Married Jaipur Woman, Lover Kill Aunt To Fund Lifestyle, Partying Expenses

A 40-year-old married woman and her lover have been arrested for murdering her 65-year-old aunt to fund their desire for a lavish lifestyle and alcohol parties in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The victim, Kamla Devi, a resident of Sambhar in Jaipur, was found dead in her home on July 30. Gold and silver jewellery, along with cash, was also reported missing.

Her son-in-law, Prakash Narayan Sharma, then filed a police complaint, alleging that unidentified persons had killed her and stolen valuables from the house.

The police launched a probe and examined CCTV footage and gathered technical evidence. They zeroed in on Lalita, the victim's niece, and detained her for questioning.

During interrogation, Lalita, a resident of Kuchaman in Jaipur, confessed to her role in the crime. Based on her statement, the police also arrested her boyfriend, 26-year-old Bablu Meena, a resident of Sikar.

The investigation revealed that the two accused had conducted a recce of the house before carrying out the crime at night.

During questioning, they said they committed the crime to fund their lifestyle and partying expenses.

The police recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, cash, an ATM card, and an Aadhaar card from the accused. The items recovered from them included two gold bangles, gold stud earrings, a nose pin, silver anklets, silver coins, toe rings, and silver scrap.