Apple Confirms September 9 Event, iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Launch Expected

Apple has announced that its next product launch event will be held on September 9 under the tagline "Surprise and Shine". Scheduled for 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST), the event will be streamed live on YouTube, Apple's website and Apple TV. While Apple has not revealed what it plans to unveil, the company is widely expected to launch the iPhone 18 series. Industry reports have also speculated about the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone, though the company has not confirmed any new hardware.

As with past events, Apple has released promotional artwork featuring the tagline "Surprise and shine" alongside its logo rendered in a glowing neon effect. The design evokes the white neon aesthetic of the Siri AI beta Apple unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2026.

The tech giant is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra, alongside new smart home devices. Apple also uploaded a livestream link for the event to its YouTube channel, and the video description reads, "Join us for a special event on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT."

The event will take place at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Apple's plans for camera-equipped AirPods remain on track for a 2027 launch despite recent speculation that the product could arrive sooner.

The new earbuds, designed to vault the iPhone maker into the AI wearables market, had long been planned for introduction this year, with the product going into advanced testing among Apple employees this past spring, Bloomberg News reported in early May.

But by the summer, when the company had sought to begin producing the earbuds, supply chain and software snags led Apple to postpone the product until 2027, Bloomberg reported in mid-June.

Earlier this week, a developer version of a Mac computer software update accidentally included references to several upcoming Apple products, including a video of the AirPods with cameras in action.

The video, first published by MacRumors, corroborated prior reporting from Bloomberg that the AirPods will rely on Visual Intelligence, an Apple feature that uses cameras to analyze and take action on items in the real world.

With Apple's September iPhone event approaching, the presence of the leak in soon-to-be-released software fueled speculation that the introduction of the new AirPods was imminent.



(With inputs from ANI)