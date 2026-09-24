Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share Adorable Kiss As Singer Celebrates "A Perfect Birthday Week"

Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday in style on a golfing getaway with his family and friends. Nick, who turned on September 16, shared glimpses from his “perfect birthday week". The singer credited his wife, Priyanka Chopra, for making the joyous occasion extra special.

On Wednesday, Nick shared a carousel on Instagram capturing memorable moments from his birthday week. The photos featured Nick and Priyanka spending quality time with family. One photo also showed the couple sharing an adorable kiss. Other glimpses of the celebration included a birthday cake, which came with a “Happy Birthday 34 Nick” cake topper. It was decorated with chocolate bars, cookies, and marshmallows.

Take a look at the post:

Another photo from the carousel featured Nick and Priyanka's daughter, Malti Marie. She was dressed in a colourful New York Giants jersey. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, “A perfect birthday week thanks to my @priyankachopra,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The celebrations followed Priyanka's heartfelt birthday wish to Nick. Her post captured a beautiful moment where Priyanka was seen kissing Nick on the cheek. “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true…every day. We love you, Gaga.”

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also shared photographs featuring Nick with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas. “Happy Birthday, @nickjonas. So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You're not just my son-in-law but truly like a son to me.” She shared, adding, “Your kindness, hard work, and the love you have for our family mean so much. Wishing you a day filled with happiness, love, and everything you deserve!”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Rajasthan with lavish multi-day wedding celebrations that included both a Hindu and a Christian wedding. Later in 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

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