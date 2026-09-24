Sunil Pal Takes A Swipe At Salman Khan, Calls <i>Bigg Boss</i> "Gutter Show"

Sunil Pal has taken a sharp dig at Salman Khan over his recent comments on celebrity trolling. The comedian has questioned the superstar's standing in the film industry and taken aim at his stint as the host of Bigg Boss.

Speaking to the paparazzi at an event, Sunil reacted to Salman's comments about celebrities being targeted on social media. Rather than agreeing with the actor, the comedian said the audience is the reason stars reach the position they enjoy today.

"We made Salman Khan; Salman Khan did not make us. Salman Khan is a star today because of all of us, because of the people of India. It is because we have watched so many of his films. Aur Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, sab log sabak le lijiye, aap logon ka time pass bahut zayada chal raha hai. Hanuman Ansh se ₹500 crore kamaye jo ₹2 crore mein bani hai aur ₹500 crore ki film ₹50 crore bhi nahi kama paa rahi hai. Sharam aani chahiye aapko. (And Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, everyone, please learn a lesson from this. You have been having too much of a good time. Hanuman Ansh, which was made for ₹2 crore, earned ₹500 crore, while a film made for ₹500 crore is unable to earn even ₹50 crore. You should be ashamed)," he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Sunil Pal also had a message for Salman regarding Bigg Boss. He asked the actor to shut down the reality show and referred to it as a "gutter show". He further claimed that the programme gives visibility to celebrities who, according to him, are a "big loss" to the nation and turns them into stars.

Sunil's comments come soon after Salman addressed the larger culture of trolling during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor spoke about being called "budha" online and also reacted to comments about his bald look.

Without naming Katrina Kaif, he defended her after she was trolled over her postpartum weight gain, saying, "Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family."

Salman also removed his shirt on the show after being targeted over his appearance and criticised people who make money by putting others down, calling them "parasites". He also spoke about paparazzi taking uncomfortable pictures of female actors and defended celebrities who choose not to comment on political matters.

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