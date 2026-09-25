Keerthy Suresh's <i>Dorothy</i> Faces Backlash Over LGBTQ+ Depiction, Boycott Calls Flood X

Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy gets mixed reactions: Keerthy Suresh film praised for grounded storytelling, trolled over LGBTQ+ depiction

Karthik Subbaraj's much-awaited Tamil drama thriller Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Rishikanth and Sananth, has started receiving mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter) after its release.

While several viewers have praised the film's grounded storytelling, realistic treatment and performances, others have criticised its depiction of LGBTQ+ characters and called for a boycott of the film.

The Internet Reacts

Several early reactions have highlighted the film's realistic presentation and gradual narrative development.

One viewer described the first half as slow-paced but steady, while praising Karthik Subbaraj's execution.

The post read, "#Dorothy First Half Slow-paced yet steady rural drama, backed by compelling execution from Karthik Subbaraj. Easily his most grounded and realistic film yet & he pulls it off really well. Both @iam_rishikanth & @Sananth__ deliver solid performances @KeerthyOfficial 's short yet impactful presence. The film gradually builds the bond between two friends before introducing raw conflicts and intriguing characters that keep us hooked at the interval block. The film's single-shot sequence & interval block are the major highlights. With @ilaiyaraaja 's RR during the interval block is top-notch. The shot during the interval block fight scene, the "ant fights with the sand urundaai", was perfect (maybe CG as well )."

Another viewer similarly praised the first half, calling it a "Slow yet Steady Rural Drama" and highlighting the performances, visuals, single-shot sequence and interval block.

The same viewer added, "Flashback Scenes, the Single Shot Scene, and the Interval Block were the highlights so far.. And no, there weren't any "BOLD" contents so far.. But can sense that some traces of it are going to happen.. Let's see how the second half is gonna turn out.. Onto the second half now..."

Another early reaction described the first half as slow-paced but engaging, with the last 20 minutes becoming more intense.

"#Dorothy 1st Half - Slow Paced But Engaging With No Dull Moments. Realistic Making Works Well First 40 Minutes Are Entertaining, Last 20 Minutes Of The First Half Get Very Intense.."

Some reactions suggest that Dorothy undergoes a tonal shift after the interval. One viewer wrote:

Amid the positive reactions, a section of social media users has criticised the film over its depiction of LGBTQ+ characters.

Some users have called for the film to be boycotted, with one post stating, "Guys, please don't encourage these types of movies. Let's boycott #Dorothy. Didn't expect this from a director like @karthiksubbaraj. Talking about LGBTQ+ is fine, but forcing it on people isn't. It's not a good direction to go."

Background

Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy is set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s and revolves around two childhood friends, Karthi and Subbu, who grow up amid caste divisions, violence and rigid ideas of masculinity. Years later, circumstances put the two friends on opposing sides, with Karthi tasked with tracking down Subbu. Keerthy Suresh plays Dorothy, a character whose arrival becomes central to the film's emotional and narrative trajectory.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy marks his 10th feature film as a director. Ilaiyaraaja has composed the film's original soundtrack and background score, marking his 1,540th film project. Thiru has handled the cinematography.