Alia Bhatt Rescues Neetu Kapoor After Cello Tape Gets Stuck On Her Sandal

The special screening of Prime Video film Don't Be Shy brought the Kapoor and Bhatt families together, but a small sandal mishap ended up stealing the show. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt for the event. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, who is also a co-producer of the project with Alia, was seen with her fiancé Ishaan Mehra.

The family happily posed for the cameras before an unexpected moment caught everyone's attention. A piece of tape got stuck to Neetu's sandal while she was posing. Alia quickly noticed the problem and stepped in to help her mother-in-law. Photographers captured Alia carefully removing the tape from Neetu's sandal.

The moment did not end there. Once Alia Bhatt removed the tape from Neetu Kapoor's sandal, it somehow ended up sticking to Alia's own shoe. The video ends before showing how the actor managed to remove it.

Other than the Bhatt and Kapoor families, the screening was also attended by more well known faces from Bollywood, including Ayan Mukerji, Sharvari, Varun Dhawan, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, Shaza Morani, Priyank Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Birla and Samay Raina.

Don't Be Shy, currently streaming on Prime Video, has been written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt produced the project under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

As per the official synopsis, “Quintessential Mean Girl, Shyamili ‘Shy' Das, finds herself suddenly relegated to Loser-ville, when Mayank, her boyfriend of three years, suddenly dumps her. But Shy, all set to get her revenge, finds herself falling into friendship and compassion with someone unexpected, Mayank's new girlfriend, Tara.”

Don't Be Shy features newcomers Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik.

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