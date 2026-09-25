<i>Love & War</i>: Internet Divided Over Alia Bhatt's Look, Compared To <i>Bombay Velvet</i> And <i>Kiara Advani</i> In <i>Toxic</i>

The makers of Love & War unveiled Alia Bhatt's poster earlier today, and it takes us back in time. The poster features Alia Bhatt in a retro-glam avatar, dressed in a red sequin co-ords set with a dramatic feather accessory in her hair.

However, the internet seems divided, as many users compared Alia Bhatt's look with that of Kiara Advani in Toxic, while others felt the overall vibe of the poster echoed Bombay Velvet.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "Lo bhai ab Toxic 2 bhi aa gayi."

Another person commented, "This poster is giving me vibes of Kiara's poster from Toxic, am I right?"

Someone else said, "Mujhe kyun Bombay Velvet ki feeling aa rahi hai...."

"Toxic wali feeling aa rahi hai," added another.

Other comments read, "Toxic jaisa lag raha hai" and "Why the hell am I getting Bombay Velvet vibes...Please Mr Bhansali, don't let us go through that same suffering. We have big hopes from you."

However, some fans praised the poster too.

One user wrote, "The life of a showgirl."

"Cannot wait to see you slay another character! We are so ready for it!" added another.

"Goosebumps! This look is everything," wrote someone else.

About Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has officially completed its shoot.

The film's shoot concluded with Bhansali and the team sharing an emotional farewell with the entire unit. Following the wrap, the filmmaker will now turn his attention towards the film's post-production work.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is expected to become the most expensive film of the filmmaker's career. It is expected to follow two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character.

Since last year, several BTS pictures from the Love & War sets have gone viral on social media.

One was a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in full Air Force attire, which surfaced online and instantly set social media abuzz. They play officers in the film.

The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. It reunites Bhansali with Ranbir after their 2007 collaboration, Saawariya. It also marks the director's reunion with Alia, after working together on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

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