Alia Bhatt Goes Bold With Sequins, Statement Rings, And Emerald Heels At <i>Don't Be Shy</i> Screening

Alia Bhatt has a way of making even a heavily embellished outfit look easy. For her latest outing, the actor went all out with sequins, bright colours and statement jewellery.

Alia wore the look for the special screening of Don't Be Shy, which she has produced with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The screening brought their family together, with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt also in attendance.

For the evening, Alia picked a two-piece set from Ashish's Fall 2026 collection. The outfit featured a short-sleeved top with a round neckline and a matching mini skirt. Both pieces came covered in silver sequins.

But there was more to the outfit than just shimmer. Colourful floral motifs were placed across the silver base in shades of red, blue, yellow and pink. The bright details gave the outfit a playful feel and kept the sequins from looking too formal.

The actor also brought in a bright pop of green with her heels. The Aquazzura pumps added a strong contrast to the silver outfit and worked nicely with its colourful details.

The jewellery was another highlight of the look. Alia Bhatt wore oversized silver-toned earrings that sat close to her face and had a heavily embellished, textured finish. They were chunky enough to stand out but still worked with the sparkle of the outfit.

Her rings were equally noticeable. Alia wore more than one statement ring, including a large silver-toned piece. The mix of jewellery gave the look a slightly maximalist touch without making it feel too heavy.

With sequins, colourful motifs and statement jewellery already doing the work, Alia kept her beauty look fairly fresh. Her skin had a dewy, glowing finish. A soft rosy blush added colour to her cheeks, while her lips had a glossy pink tint. The eye makeup was subtle, with softly defined eyes and neatly shaped brows. Her hair was kept open in loose waves with a clean centre parting.

Alia's latest fashion outing is a good example of how a statement piece can be styled without making the entire look feel too dressed up.

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