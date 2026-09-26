Sai Pallavi Serves Understated Elegance In A Silk Saree At <i>Ramayana</i> Event In Mumbai

Nitesh Tiwari and the ensemble cast of Ramayana have already begun the promotions for Part 1. It is all set to hit theatres on November 8, 2026, and today, an event was hosted at the DNEG/Prime Focus office in Mumbai. Nitesh Tiwari, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Ranbir Kapoor, along with MrBeast, the world's most-subscribed individual YouTuber, were spotted greeting fans.

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, served understated elegance in a peach-orange saree.

What Sai Pallavi Wore To The Ramayana Event In Mumbai

The actor was spotted exuding grace in a peach-orange organza silk saree (or it can also be a tissue Chanderi silk). The fabric featured a sheen finish that further enhanced the grace and fall of the pallu. The reflective surface, created by weaving metallic threads, added to her divine persona.

The border of the saree and the entire blouse featured intricate zari work, giving the ensemble a luminescent finish. The heavy zardozi border also added a regal touch.

For makeup, Sai Pallavi opted for a minimal look with a dewy base and highlighter on the high points of her face. A muted nude lipstick completed the look and complemented the neutral eyeshadow, while subtle kohl defined her eyes.

The peachy blush added subtle warmth to the actor's cheeks. For her hairstyle, Sai Pallavi tied her curly locks in a loose braid and accessorised it with a studded floral accessory around the crown.

To complete the look, she opted for studded earrings with pearl drops, antique gold bangles, a ring, and no necklace.

Sai Pallavi At The Ramayana Event In Delhi

Earlier in July, the Ramayana cast visited Delhi to kick off promotions with Pratham Sankalp, a media event. Sai Pallavi opted for a pink-and-gold Kanjivaram saree with an intricate zari border. She completed the look with temple jewellery, stacked bangles, gold jhumkas and a japmala.

Speaking at the event about playing Sita in the silver-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic, she said, "It's not easy for actors to get roles like this because it's not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version."

She further added, "I don't think I chose to play Sita Maa. I was blessed to play this role. It's not something that you can go after, and it's not something you can write down and say, 'This is how I want to play it.' I would sit and meditate and say, 'Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.'"

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana project is mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Kunal Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Kumar Vishwas and Arun Govil, among others.

Also Read | Ramayana's Sai Pallavi Often Wears A Jaap Mala, Experts Explain Its Significance