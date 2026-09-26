'Have To Fight To Babysit': Soni Razdan Praises How Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Parenting Raha

Parenting is hard. Irrespective of which generation you talk to, everyone will echo the same sentiment. In fact, parenting styles have not only changed from generation to generation but have also evolved. They also vary from one individual to another.

What remains constant is every parent's intention to do right by their child. But Shaque: Trust No One star Soni Razdan believes that the current generation is doing a better job at parenting, as she praised daughter Alia Bhatt and son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor for raising their daughter, Raha.

Soni Razadan Praises Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Parenting

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Soni Razdan shared, "Today, when I am watching my daughter and her husband, how they are parenting their child, we have to literally fight to babysit."

She added that the actors fight among themselves about who gets to spend time with Raha and take care of her. "I am like, what is this nonsense?" the 69-year-old actor said, adding that she and Neetu Kapoor are always running after Alia and Ranbir to give them more time with their granddaughter.

"Give us some more time with the child because you guys are hogging it all. One is working, the other will stay at home. Please don't stay at home. Go! So we can do more babysitting," she said.

Soni Razadan Says New-Age Parenting Is Better

Speaking about new-age parenting, Soni Razdan said that she has closely observed her generation, her parents' generation, and the current generation.

"I feel this generation is doing a better job at parenting than all the other previous generations I've seen," she admitted.

The actor further noted that the ground reality in India still looks quite different. She said that it is particularly the case in our society, where many men assume that the mother is going to do it all while they run off and do their own thing.

"And I think we have just accepted it," she concluded.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor With Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little star in November 2022. For a long time, the couple refrained from sharing any public pictures of her. It was only during one Christmas celebration that they revealed her face.

Over the years, while the Bhatts and the Kapoors have largely refrained from showing her face, they have continued to share glimpses of spending time with her. In an interview with Esquire India, Alia Bhatt shared that Ranbir is a "sensible" and "sensitive" father to Raha.

She called him "hands-on".

"He's sensible that way. He's far more sensitive than he lets on. He's shy, so he holds a lot back. But with her, he's incredibly expressive. His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself," the actor said, praising her husband.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt recently spoke with Sadhguru and asked him for parenting advice. The spiritual leader told her, "A worried parent is not a good parent."

Alia responded, "I don't think you can take worry out of it [parenthood]. I think you [Sadhguru] would admit."

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