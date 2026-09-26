If Not Prince William Or Harry, Who Will Inherit Princess Diana's Childhood Home?

Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp, has a special place in the history of the Spencer family. The sprawling Northamptonshire estate, where the late Princess of Wales spent her early years and was later laid to rest, has remained in the family for more than 500 years. However, the historic property will not be inherited by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Althorp is currently owned by Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer, the present Earl Spencer. Following his death, the estate is expected to pass to his son, Louis, Viscount Althorp. Although Prince William and Prince Harry can visit their mother's gravesite at the estate whenever they wish, the property will not be inherited by either of them.

Princess Diana's Connection To Althorp

Althorp held deep personal significance for Princess Diana beyond being the Spencer family's ancestral home. She spent much of her childhood and early years there from the age of 14, after her father, John Spencer, became the 8th Earl of Spencer and inherited the place.

Following Diana's death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, her brother Charles Spencer decided that she would be laid to rest at Althorp. She was buried on a small island surrounded by Oval Lake within the estate.

Charles Spencer has previously said that the secluded setting was chosen intentionally. The location was meant to give Diana a quiet and private resting place where her family could pay their respects away from the crowds and intense public attention that had surrounded her during her lifetime.

More About Althorp

Althorp has remained with the Spencer family since 1508 and covers an expansive 13,000 acres, according to People. The estate's main house largely dates back to 1688, when it was constructed by Robert Spencer, the 2nd Earl of Sunderland. Nearly a century later, the property underwent a major transformation in 1787, when architect Henry Holland redesigned it in the neoclassical style.

Public access to the house and grounds is strictly seasonal, historically opening only during the peak summer months of July and August. However, according to the official Althorp Estate Portal, the estate is currently closed to the public until 2027.

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