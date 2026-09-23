Kate Middleton Dazzles In Princess Diana's Earrings, Queen Mother's Necklace At <i>Digger</i> UK Premiere

Princess Kate brought royal glamour to the London world premiere of Digger on Tuesday evening. The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William and actor Tom Cruise on the red carpet. She wore a rich purple Jenny Packham gown from 2016 that was worn publicly for the first time. Kate paired the outfit with historic pieces from the royal jewellery collection, including the Queen Mother's amethyst sautoir necklace and Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings.

Princess Kate Stuns in Jenny Packham Gown

The bespoke, floor-sweeping evening gown came in a vibrant shade of royal purple. Constructed from lightweight silk chiffon, the gown relied on a highly textured silhouette. The dress featured a slightly plunging V-neckline framed by precise vertical pleating. This micro-pleating gathered at the natural waistline, defining her silhouette before flowing seamlessly into the skirt.

The semi-sheer sleeves were also a prominent feature. They had a billowing quality that created gentle volume down the arm before gathering neatly into structured cuffs at the wrists.

Below the cinched waist, the fluid silk chiffon drapes into a voluminous, floor-skimming A-line skirt that pooled slightly as she walked.

Queen Mother's Necklace and Princess Diana's Earrings

Coming to the jewellery, Kate wore a three-strand necklace featuring diamonds, pearls and amethysts, along with a bold heart-shaped pendant framed with tiny diamonds. Despite its modern appearance, the necklace has a long royal history.

As per Harpers Bazaar, it was given to Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon by Queen Alexandra as a wedding gift in 1923 when she married the Duke of York, who later became King George VI. Now 103 years old, the British royal jewel reflects the popular sautoir style of the 1920s.

The necklace was not the only historic piece Kate wore for the red-carpet appearance. She also accessorised with Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings. The jewel was gifted to Diana as a wedding present in 1981 by Collingwood Jewellers, a brand long associated with Diana and the Spencer family. Kate completed the look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and matching heels.

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