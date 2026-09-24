Khushi Kapoor's Dusty-Pink Ensemble Is Peak Soft-Girl Glam

Khushi Kapoor is stepping into her soft girl era, and she is doing it in the prettiest way possible. Dressed in a dreamy dusty-pink ensemble, the actor embraced understated femininity with a look that feels equal parts delicate and polished.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from her latest shoot, Khushi was seen wearing a fitted corset that came with horizontal ruching and gathered fabric across the bust area, creating a softly sculpted shape. She paired the corset with a softly gathered fluid skirt at the bottom. Matching the dusty-pink corset, the bottom further enhanced the monochromatic colour palette.

To complete the look, Khushi opted for a sheer dupatta loosely wrapped around her neck. The translucent quality of the dupatta added a subtle movement to the look, giving the outfit a graceful finish.

Khushi's hair was styled in a soft, loosely pinned-updo with several wispy strands framing her face. The curled tendrils further softened the look, channeling a romantic feel. For accessories, the actor kept it simple yet chic with small diamond studs and rings.

To finish off the look, Khushi opted for an understated glam look. The noticeable peachy-pink flush on her cheeks and her glowing skin further accentuated the entire romantic feel of the look. She completed her makeup with subtly defined brows, warm eyeshadows, and a muted rosy-pink lip.

Khushi's soft-glam look made a departure from her bold red Ganesh Chaturthi look of this year. For the festivities, the actor exuded timeless elegance with a dash of contemporary edge in a breathtaking Manish Malhotra saree.

The saree was crafted in a rich, deep crimson-red tone, featuring intricate embroidery with multi-coloured resham in floral and vine shapes. To further elevate embroidery, metallic paisley motifs were used to line the saree along the borders and pleats.

Khushi opted for a cropped halterneck blouse, bringing a contemporary edge to the otherwise traditional ensemble. The blouse came with a high neckline and was adorned with a row of gold-toned tassels along the hem. The most striking part of the blouse was the bejewelled danglers cascading down the backless design, adding a distinctly sensual element to the whole look.

The actor chose a statement diamond choker from Manish Malhotra featuring a 25-carat Zambian emerald stone at the centre, while polkis and uncut diamonds set in a floral composition formed the rest of the necklace. She completed the look with matching stone earrings, stacked red bangles and a cocktail ring.

Also Read | Khushi Kapoor Serves Festive Glamour In A Manish Malhotra Saree And 25-Carat Emerald Choker